Learning Enablement Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a/an

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for the provisioning of the goods and services required in support of the rollout of training sessions. Identify and call out risks and issues, providing potential solutions to mitigate.

• Scheduling Trainers and Faculty in support of training sessions; liaising with multiple individual faculty and faculty vendors to this end.

• Select and confirm appropriate training venues against a defined list of criteria. Exercise judgement when balancing effective ‘met requirements’, including budget, when confirming choice.

• Timely ordering of training materials arrangement of special training requirements including among others the management of virtual or physical materials, the ordering of various IT services or catering and ensuring the availability of required tools (e.g. scrap cars, diesel oil etc.).

• Coordinate sessions, finishing the session related tasks outlined in workflow tool (Salesforce), ensure that training records on bp’s learning management system (Cornerstone) are updated accurately and within agreed timeframes.

• Responsible for recording the costs (estimated and actual) for all products contracted against a session – following up for invoicing within agreed timescales.

• Responsible for maintaining the absolute accuracy of the information held on Salesforce and Cornerstone.

• Ensure session schedule changes are reflected accurately and promptly in Salesforce and communicated to our vendors, learners and faculty.

Ensure clear and accurate communication to all learning audiences via Salesforce, within agreed SLA i.e., provide full customer service to learners, collaborator, vendors, and colleagues through strong case management practices.

• Engage with the wider team, suggesting innovative ways of working, demonstrating a dedication to continuous improvement and aid in updating global documentation.

• Champion and support Learning Services and P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, knowing the latest with P&C communications.

• Support the preparations for the annual ISO 9000 accreditation by reviewing and updating process documentation and actively participating in the audit itself.

crucial EDUCATION:

• Undergraduate degree or equivalent experience

• Understanding of the learning life cycle model

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• proven ability and numerate with a basic understanding of data analysis and reporting

• Digital proficiency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of systems and technologies in use

• Solid communication skills; experience in positioning messages appropriately with different audiences, with a close attention to grammar and spelling



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

