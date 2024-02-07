Learning Enablement Senior Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.



Overview:

We’re equipping our new GBS centre with innovative minds who are excited to lead the transformation of processes with a digital-first approach. Is thinking big – and delivering successful outcomes – in the space of digital solutions and customer experiences your forte? Are you adept at inspiring a team and improving its performance? Do you have a passion for encouraging a culture of curiosity, creativity and collaboration? Here’s where you will have every opportunity to challenge conventions and break new ground. Let’s hear from you.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive powerful digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Learning Services (LS) is part of People & Culture (P&C), sitting within Service & Solutions reporting into the Regional Service Owner (RSO), who is supported by the Global Experience Owner (GEO) and Global Solutions Owner (GSO) aim to provide a positive colleague experience.



Working together with our global learning teams, Learning Services is responsible for learning implementation, the ‘silent’ end-to-end delivery of training internally and providing support and record maintenance for external training. Day to day activity is handled through our systems; Salesforce and Cornerstone on Demand (CSoD).

The Learning Enablement Senior Analyst position is responsible for the end-to-end management of logistical and delivery activity in line with the Learning Value Chain (LVC); ensuring that all tasks associated with the smooth running with the set-up, planning, training session and record maintenance, are performed to a high standard and within the agreed timeframe. This role reports directly to the Learning Enablement Team Lead.

Key Accountabilities :



• Responsible for the provisioning of the goods and services required in support of the rollout of training sessions. Identify and bring up risks and issues, providing potential solutions to mitigate.

• Scheduling trainers and faculty in support of training sessions; liaising with multiple individual faculty and faculty vendors to this end.

• Select and confirm appropriate training venues against a defined list of criteria. Exercise judgement when balancing advantageous ‘met requirements’, including budget, when confirming choice.

• Timely ordering of training materials, arrangement of special training requirements including among others the management of virtual or physical materials, the ordering of various IT services or catering and ensuring the availability of required tools.

• Administer sessions, finishing the session related tasks outlined in workflow tool (Salesforce), ensure that training records on bp’s learning management system (Cornerstone) are updated accurately and within agreed timeframes.

• Responsible for recording the costs (estimated and actual) for all goods and services contracted against a session – following up for invoicing within agreed timescales.

• Responsible for maintaining the absolute accuracy of the information held on Salesforce and Cornerstone.

• Ensure session schedule changes are reflected accurately and promptly in Salesforce and communicated to our vendors, learners and faculty.

• Ensure clear and accurate communication to all learning audiences via Salesforce, within agreed timescales i.e., provide full customer service to learners, stakeholder, vendors, and colleagues through strong case management practices.

• Engage with the wider team, suggesting better ways of working, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement and aid in updating global documentation.

• Participate in relevant focused project work, contributing to the onward development of the team’s processes, programs, tools, and systems.

• Champion and support Learning Services and P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, staying current with P&C communications.

• Support the preparations for the annual ISO 9000 accreditation by reviewing and updating process documentation and actively participating in the audit itself.

Qualification , Competencies & Approach:

Crucial Education & Experience

• Undergraduate degree or equivalent experience.

• Experience and understanding of procurement ways of working.

• Experience in using Customer Relationship Management systems .

• Experience in using Learning Management Systems as admin.

• Proficient in using MS Office applications .

• Understanding of the Learning life cycle .

Mindsets

• Lead your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency

• Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment.

• Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace.

• Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital flawless self-service customer experiences.

• Digital first - Keeps up-to-date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions.

Key Competencies

Technical Capability

• Good understanding of learning systems.

• Basic understanding of data analysis and reporting.

• Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of systems and technologies in use .

• Good confident communication skills; experience in positioning messages appropriately with different audiences, with a close attention to grammar and spelling .

Business Capability

• Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer/business and bp wide strategy. Puts the learner/customer at the heart of everything they do and is confident to work within a framework.

• Evaluating and driving ‘value-add’ solutions focus - deeply integrated to ultimately improve business engagement and positively redefine, where vital.Consistent record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level.

• Able to progress issues, and seek advice / call out as and when required .

• Able to demonstrate problem solving and customer service skills and experience.



EQ Capability

• Resiliently adapt to change in prioritises and be comfortable with process driven repetition.

• A proactive great teammate, able to work closely across a team , willing to work in agile ways outside of scope of own role and happy to be of aid with other activity as and when required .

• Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to lead multiple priorities and complete tasks on time and with attention to detail.

• Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

• Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates global understanding of the wider business in support of cross segment/border working and ability to apply sound judgement / wise counsel.





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Leading transformation, Learning Management Systems (LMS), Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.