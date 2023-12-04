Learning Enablement Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organizational data change process and to process organizational data change requests and mass data uploads.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for the provisioning of the goods and services required in support of the rollout of training sessions. Identify and escalate risks and issues, providing potential solutions to mitigate.

Scheduling trainers and faculty in support of training sessions; liaising with multiple individual faculty and faculty vendors to this end.

Select and confirm appropriate training venues against a defined list of criteria. Exercise judgement when balancing advantageous ‘met requirements’, including budget, when confirming choice.

Timely ordering of training materials, arrangement of special training requirements including among others the management of virtual or physical materials, the ordering of various IT services or catering and ensuring the availability of required tools .

Administer sessions, completing all session related tasks outlined in workflow tool (Salesforce), ensure that training records on bp’s learning management system (Cornerstone) are updated accurately and within agreed timeframes.

Responsible for recording the costs (estimated and actual) for all goods and services contracted against a session – following up for invoicing within agreed timescales.

Responsible for maintaining the absolute accuracy of the information held on Salesforce and Cornerstone.

Ensure session schedule changes are reflected accurately and promptly in Salesforce and communicated to our vendors, learners and faculty.

Ensure clear and accurate communication to all learning audiences via Salesforce, within agreed timescales i.e., provide full customer service to learners, stakeholder, vendors, and colleagues through strong case management practices.

Engage with the wider team, suggesting better ways of working, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement and aid in updating global documentation.

Participate in relevant focused project work, contributing to the onward development of the team’s processes, programs, tools, and systems.

Champion and support Learning Services and P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, staying current with P&C communications.

Support the preparations for the annual ISO 9000 accreditation by reviewing and updating process documentation and actively participating in the audit itself.

Essential Education & Experience

Experience and understanding of procurement ways of working.

Experience in using Customer Relationship Management systems.

Experience in using Learning Management Systems as admin.

Proficient in using MS Office applications.

Understanding of the Learning life cycle

Key Competencies

Technical Capability

Good understanding of learning systems

Basic understanding of data analysis and reporting

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of systems and technologies in use

Good confident communication skills; experience in positioning messages appropriately with different audiences, with a close attention to grammar and spelling



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.