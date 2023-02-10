Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Services Team and advance your career as an

Learning Enablement Senior Specialist



People & Culture Services + Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised & standardised People & Culture services for bp from several geographical delivery centres. Working together with our global learning teams, Learning Services is responsible for learning implementation, the ‘silent’ end-to-end delivery of training internally and providing support and record maintenance for external training.



In this role You will:

Be responsible for the provisioning of the goods and services required in support of the rollout of training sessions. Identify and escalate risks and issues, providing potential solutions to mitigate

Scheduling trainers and faculty in support of training sessions; liaising with multiple individual faculty and faculty vendors to this end

Select and confirm appropriate training venues against a defined list of criteria

Timely ordering of training materials and arrangement of special training requirements

Administer sessions, completing all session-related tasks outlined in the workflow tool, and ensure that training records on bp’s learning management system are updated accurately

Maintain the accuracy of the information held on Salesforce and Cornerstone

Responsible for recording the costs for all goods and services contracted against a session – following up for invoicing

Ensure session schedule changes are reflected accurately and communicated to our vendors, learners, and faculty

Ensure clear and accurate communication to all learning audiences via Salesforce, within agreed timescales i.e., provide full customer service to learners, stakeholders, vendors, and colleagues through strong case management practices

Engage with the wider team, suggesting better ways of working, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement and aid in updating global documentation

Participate in relevant focused project work, contributing to the onward development of the team’s processes, programs, tools, and systems



What You will need to be successful:

University Degree

2+ years of relevant experience gained in the Human Resources field in a multinational/SSC environment

Knowledge of learning management solutions like Cornerstone and any CRM systems knowledge (especially Salesforce) is an advantage

Fluency in English is a must, and intermediate French or German skills are an advantage

Strong problem-solving/analytical abilities

Agile mindset in ambiguous situations

Excellent communication & interpersonal skills

Knowledge of learning management solutions is a huge advantage



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora office e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment