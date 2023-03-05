Learning Enablement Specialist

Job summary

Learning Services (LS) is part of People & Culture (P&C), sitting within Service & Solutions, who, supported by the Global Experience Owner (GEO) and Global Solutions Owner (GSO), aims to provide a positive colleague experience.



Working together with our global learning teams, Learning Services is responsible for learning implementation, the ‘silent’ end-to-end delivery of training internally and providing support and record maintenance for external training. Day to day activity is managed through our systems, including Salesforce and Cornerstone on Demand (CSoD).



The position is responsible for the end-to-end management of logistics activity for training and other initiatives in line with the Learning Value Chain (LVC); ensuring that all tasks associated with the smooth running with the set-up, planning, training session and record maintenance, are performed to a high standard and within the agreed timeframe. This role reports directly to the Learning Services Team Lead.

Key Accountabilities



Logistics & Delivery of training sessions globally:

Schedule Trainers and Faculty in support of training sessions; liaising with multiple individual faculty and faculty vendors to this end.

Ensure provisioning of the goods and services in support of the rollout of training sessions.

Identify and escalate any issues, providing potential solutions to mitigate.

Select and confirm appropriate training venues against a defined list of criteria. Exercise judgement when balancing advantageous ‘met requirements’, including budget, when confirming choice.

Arrange and order training materials or special training requirements including among others the management of virtual or physical materials, the ordering of various IT services or catering and ensuring the availability of required tools (e.g. scrap cars, diesel oil etc.).

Administer sessions, completing all session related tasks outlined in workflow tool (Salesforce), ensure that training records on bp’s learning management system (Cornerstone) are updated accurately and within agreed timeframes.

Record training costs (estimated and actual) for all goods and services contracted against a session – following up for invoicing within agreed timescales.

Maintain the absolute accuracy of the information held on Salesforce and Cornerstone.

Ensure session schedule changes are reflected accurately and promptly in Salesforce and communicated to our vendors, learners and faculty.

Ensure clear and accurate communication to all learning audiences via Salesforce, within agreed timescales i.e., provide full customer service to learners, stakeholder, vendors, and colleagues through strong case management practices.

Support Senior Specialist and Team Lead to : Engage with the wider team, suggesting better ways of working, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement and aid in updating global documentation. Review and update process documentation and actively participating in the audit. Participate in relevant focused project work, contributing to the onward development of the team’s processes, programs, tools, and systems. Participate in business analysis, consultancy and reporting



Education & Experience University degree preferred

Min 2 years of experience in shared services, preferably in Learning coordination Technical Capability Numerate with a basic understanding of data analysis and reporting

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of systems and technologies in use

Solid communication skills; experience in positioning messages appropriately with different audiences, with a close attention to grammar and spelling Business Capability Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer/business and bp wide strategy. Puts the learner/customer at the heart of everything they do and is confident to work within a framework

Able to progress issues, and seek advice / escalate as and when required

Able to demonstrate problem solving and customer service skills and experience EQ Capability Resiliently adapt to change in prioritises and be comfortable with process driven repetition

A proactive team player, able to work collaboratively across a team, willing to work in agile ways outside of scope of own role and happy to be of aid with other activity as and when required

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time and with attention to detail

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates global understanding of the wider business in support of cross segment/border working and ability to apply sound judgement / wise counsel

Continuous Improvement & Processes