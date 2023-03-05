Learning Enablement Specialist

Learning Services (LS) is part of People & Culture (P&C), sitting within Service & Solutions, who, supported by the Global Experience Owner (GEO) and Global Solutions Owner (GSO), aims to provide a positive colleague experience.
Working together with our global learning teams, Learning Services is responsible for learning implementation, the ‘silent’ end-to-end delivery of training internally and providing support and record maintenance for external training. Day to day activity is managed through our systems, including Salesforce and Cornerstone on Demand (CSoD).
The position is responsible for the end-to-end management of logistics activity for training and other initiatives in line with the Learning Value Chain (LVC); ensuring that all tasks associated with the smooth running with the set-up, planning, training session and record maintenance, are performed to a high standard and within the agreed timeframe. This role reports directly to the Learning Services Team Lead.
Key Accountabilities
Logistics & Delivery of training sessions globally: