Learning Enablement Sr Analyst

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and Challenges

Ensure the 'smooth' & well managed transition of new learning offers, sharing SME advice and best practice regarding system functionality, configurations and the Operating Model.

Deliver a consistently high standard to all your internal &/or external customer groups.

Accurate configuration of new offers and change management against existing offers across internal systems, including bp’s Learning Management System (Cornerstone) and workflow tool (Salesforce).

Sound change management and stakeholder engagement ensuring that bp’s core data and delivery standards are applied; raising risks and issues as required.

Build collegiate and balanced relationships with content owners whose expectations are aligned with learning’s service levels and data & delivery standards.

Ensure that the highest standards of data & information management are consistently maintained in support of your work.

Process all training assignments requested via Salesforce workflow tool into My Talent & Learning using appropriate training matrices and adhering to the operating model and delivery standards.

Provision the e-learning publication service, ensuring thorough testing and validation checks are in place.

Point of contact for complex learner queries through cases, thoroughly investigate often time sensitive queries, whilst managing the learner’s expectations.

Work with procurement to onboard training vendors

Support and drive P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, being in tune with P&C communications and by partnering and collaborating with our GSO (Global Solutions Organisation) via various project work streams and networking channels.

Essential Education & Experience

Undergraduate (bachelor) degree level qualification, or 3 years' experience in equivalent

Experience of the learning life-cycle



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

