Learning Enablement Team Lead

Overview

The Design Integration Team Lead’s (DIL) primary accountability is integrating great solutions for learning. As a result, the role is key in ensuring bp’s workforce is compliant and fit to work on our assets and within our businesses. The DIL will build strong partnerships with bp’s Design Hub and the GSO and will be pivotal in selecting and prioritising LS projects. As a leader, the role will build a high performing team (8-12) to deliver all the above, providing coaching, direction and judgement.

Key Accountabilities and Challenges

Business Acumen and Customer Focus

Develops collaborative partnership with the Design Hub and Learning Services teams to understand incoming volumes and plans accordingly to achieve the best customer experience possible.

Identifies and raises optimization opportunities related to the overall learning solutions to the GSO.

Identifies and leads through the implementation of CI opportunities related to their immediate learning landscape (e.g. processes and ways of working).

Demonstrates high levels of motivation and strong customer service skills, high levels of agile responsiveness and business acumen.

Supports the GSO and GEO with inputs regarding learning solutions and works on the operationalization of changes

Uses Agile frameworks to deliver multiple concurrent, high profile projects crossing multiple business unit projects with an appropriate level of planning, providing the right balance of agility and predictability.

Ensures that projects are appropriately planned, led and reported on. While making sure that all project ceremonies run smoothly with productive outcomes. Removing all impediments while keeping the project / scrum teams motivated to meet their objectives on time and on budget.

Manages sponsor and stakeholder expectations of project deliverables. Helps define, manage and deliver project communications, including progress updates and steering groups.

Supports the practice of minimal viable product (MVP), helps identify and prioritize the core features of change to deliver business value in an iterative fashion.

Applies change management practices to increase stakeholder engagement, involvement and adoption, to mitigate risks and minimise resistance.

Leadership

Demonstrates emotionally connected leadership. Responsible for driving high levels of morale and motivation across the team.

Line management of a team, including hiring decisions, performance and reward management, and training.

Establish and maintain resource and training plans to ensure that trained headcount is in place to manage cyclical and long-term changes in workload (in line with budget).

Ensure an effective cascade of information is maintained, that the team remains engaged, aligned and aware of the wider learning and bp context

Essential Education & Experience

Master’s (bachelor) degree level qualification, or equivalent experience

Understanding of, and ability to demonstrate experience of the learning life cycle

Prior experience in managing people and team both directly and functionally

Prior experience in managing global learning operations

Key Competencies

Technical Capability

Significant Learning process or Learning system implementation and maintenance experience including process and/or service design and engineering.

Demonstrable project /programme management experience including stakeholder management and change expertise.

Digitally fluent in order to work with technology teams to build high-quality digital products and solutions.

Business Capability

Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer/business and bp wide strategy.

Driving ‘value-add’ solutions focus - deeply integrated to ultimately improve business performance and positively disrupt, where necessary. Proven track record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level.

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business stakeholders. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication



