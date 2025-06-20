Learning Experience & Excellence Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

We are looking out for innovative minds who are excited to lead the transformation of processes with a digital first approach. Is thinking big – and delivering successful outcomes – in the space of digital solutions and customer experiences your forte? Is you adept at inspiring a team and improving its performance? Do you have a passion for encouraging a culture of curiosity, creativity, and teamwork? Here is where you will have every opportunity to challenge conventions and break new ground. Let’s hear from you.

Role Purpose:

The purpose of the Operational Excellence team is to support the global experience of a specific service area (Learning, Reporting & MI (Management Information), Core People Processes (inc. Offer and Onboarding), People Care or Payroll & Time). This includes the development and monitoring of global performance metrics and voice of customer statistics that help drive service interventions & projects at a global, regional, team and individual level. To this end, the role incumbent will support the development of service experience, service measurement and project management. They will need to build strong partnerships across P&C – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams and within the solutions teams.

Key Responsibilities:

Support running and evolving the global community of practice for the specific service area.

Assess the effectiveness of all operational activities using specific analytical tools (e.g., Kaizen, Six Sigma, DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analysis, Improvement and Control) etc.) to generate proposals for waste-elimination & improvement initiatives.

Challenging existing processes to generate improvements.

Drive the Continuous Improvement culture, with Lean six sigma methodology, to bring about sustainable improvements.

Coordinate and supervise global standard operating procedures and their reviews.

Develop capacity reporting and measurement to understand service through-put of the center.

Establish and own the backlog of experiential service improvements – non system changes needing global solution owner. Working with GSO (Global Solution Owner) on prioritizing Services systems impacting changes backlog

Propose measurement standards and measurement approach for service area in collaboration with the Global Experience Owner of the subject matter area.

Coordinate plans to measure and improve service levels at global, regional, team and individual level.

Act as the point of contact for improvement or global alignment of local operating procedures

Play a key role in driving continuous improvement, quality, service, and cost performance.

Projects:

Leading sophisticated projects and delivering key targets across teams.

Acting as a Subject Matter Expert in continuous improvement, engaging and working in partnership with all levels of operations teams

Oversees and manage OpEx (operational excellence) projects aimed at cost reduction through productivity, Quality, and efficient enhancement.

In collaboration with the SDM, adopting the most appropriate method (agile, waterfall) and management structures for service enhancing projects.

Tracking and supervising service enhancing projects, and running projects within the specific service area

Collaborate with project teams in the practical implementation of CI ideas to reduce waste and deliver savings.

Managing internal and external resources as needed for projects.

Demonstrating a collaborative and performance driven attitude within the project

Continually identifying, prioritizing, and mitigating project risks and issues, advancing as appropriate

Should have knowledge of creating and maintaining Project charter and creating cases.

Presenting and consolidating project status reports

Skills (cross referenced to Capability Framework)

Proven project delivery experience with sophisticated service projects and technology transformations

Exemplifies and promotes Agile values and principles.

Experience of an agile framework or equivalent project management method, and an understanding of software development life cycle models are an advantage.

Experience and knowledge of change management principles, methodologies, and tools

Experience and knowledge of user research & insights methodology including both qualitative and quantitative techniques.

Azure Devops

Required Skills & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

4+ years of experience in P&C services and systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and supporting P&C business.

2+ years' experience of either project management in both agile and waterfall

Adapt at working on multiple concurrent projects.

Proven skills and expertise of business processes, and IT systems related to P&C systems.

Expert in Microsoft Office skills, extensive understanding/experience using Excel.

Making Leadership PowerPoint presentations

Technical:

Working knowledge and experience of LSS

Extensive Knowledge and experience in using BPMN.

Should have worked on or is currently working on Task and Process mining Tools

Hands on Knowledge of Power BI (Business Intelligence).

Experience of project management tool sets e.g., Microsoft Project, JIRA,

Preferred certification/experience in

Project Management,

Process Improvement,

Automation,

LEAN/Six Sigma.

