This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job PurposeThe Learning & Investigation Advisor is a member of the HSSE Systems & Strategy Team responsible for conducting detailed investigations for retail related incidents, such as personal injuries, armed robberies, fuel spills, and vehicle accidents. This role will partner with other areas of the Retail Operating Organization (ROO) and M&CA organization to properly classify and document such incidents, and to develop SMART action plans based on incident learnings.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Incident Investigation & Learning SME (personal safety, operational security, spills/LOPC, driving incidents)

Recommend accurate internal classification for incidents

Conduct (i.e., plan and implement) investigations into incidents and near misses as the need arises, using the appropriate tools (5 Whys, Logic Tree), including Human Factors Analysis

Develop and lead investigation action plans and integrate learnings into future direction as the learning lead

Crisis & Continuity Mgmt & Emergency Response, and Security tag for ROO

Summary Decision Rights

Refer for DoFA for detail for decision rights

Job Holder Requirements

(Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Bachelor's Degree required

Experience

Minimum 2 years’ relevant experience working in workplace investigations, internal audit, risk management, or other investigative type of role

Solid understanding of safety principals

Formal safety and/or accident investigation or root cause investigation training preferred

Skills & Proficiencies

Ability to work effectively on a team, including leading a team to solve a problem

Must uphold the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and respect for people

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Strong analytical, fact-finding and evidence gathering skills

Ability to be flexible and exercise a sense of urgency in handling multiple cases, effectively planning, organizing, and prioritizing cases

Ability to travel up to 50%



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.