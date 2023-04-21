Learning Manager, M&R

Job summary

The skills cluster owns the skills taxonomy and content for the supported entity and provides the product owners in the development of learning solutions for business learning related problems within the cluster remit. The Cluster Learning Manager is responsible for strategic problem solving and smooth process execution and the delivery of the learning solutions for the supported entity. The Cluster Learning Manager is also the primary contact for strategic performance consultation for the specific business by shaping the direction and approach and leading strategic needs analysis. In order to reach these goals, he/ she leads a group of specialists, senior advisors and advisors.

Key Accountabilities:

Acts as a performance consultant to oversee the development and implementation of the learning vision, strategy and priorities that deliver the capability strategy of the discipline or entity the manager supports.

Actively shapes the development of cross entity learning offers and knowledgeably represents all capability skill clusters

Determines and owns the discipline skills taxonomy and definitions for the capability cluster or entity as reflected in taxonomy tools

Fosters the curation, standardization and modernization of learning offers informed by external trends and emerging capabilities

Key member of strategic “discipline table meetings”

Essential Education:

Business relevant Honors degree or relevant qualification or experience

We require you to have:

Relevant business experience in the supported entity resulting in a good understanding of the supported business.

Experience as a team leader.

In order to succeed in this role excellent performance consulting, stakeholder management and communication skills and a focus to deliver pragmatic solutions to business learning problems are essential.

Strong leadership, a collaborative mindset and a focus on team and people development are also required.

Active partnering with other Cluster Managers and the Learning Delivery Managers to ensure alignment and fast acting on needs manifesting from the business.

Behavioral criteria:

Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion

Learn and apply the best practices of BP, act with professionalism and strive for excellent execution

Pursue systematic management through standardization, clarification and the elimination of defects

Job specific skills:

Performance analysis,

Capability gap analysis,

Solution identification,

Learning Governance,

Solution scoping,

Reporting analysis and synthesis,

Talent data analysis,

Talent development,

Coaching,

Career development,

Financial management.

Business skills:

Analytical thinking,

Business acumen,

Change management,

Communication and influence,

Decision making,

Problem solving,

Project and program management,

Stakeholder management, business partnering.

Desirable:

Preferably Masters degree relevant to the business.

Experience in addressing both employee & business/function capability needs and creating and leading learning solutions related to the skills cluster to realise them in the specific business context.

Digital skills & an agile mindset, data management innovation, digital fluency, risk management.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.