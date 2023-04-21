Learning Manager, M&R

The skills cluster owns the skills taxonomy and content for the supported entity and provides the product owners in the development of learning solutions for business learning related problems within the cluster remit. The Cluster Learning Manager is responsible for strategic problem solving and smooth process execution and the delivery of the learning solutions for the supported entity. The Cluster Learning Manager is also the primary contact for strategic performance consultation for the specific business by shaping the direction and approach and leading strategic needs analysis. In order to reach these goals, he/ she leads a group of specialists, senior advisors and advisors.
At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.