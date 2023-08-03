Learning Senior Advisor, AsPac

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people – and so can you! Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.

The Learning Senior Advisor will support in managing the Learning Value Chain and designated sites/regions and business departments in learning and skills development. The primary focus of the role is to maintain a License to Operate whilst supporting safe, reliable and compliant operations

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

• Lead the learning integration and partner with leadership to ensure the right learning needs are identified and relevant offers are deployed.

• Own the local compliance training matrix for designated departments.

• Support the local implementation of the global learning standardisation and modernisation agenda.

• Support designated sites, regions and businesses with normal performance consulting to address local skills and learning needs.

• Act as the liaison to the wider learning community and drive the development of the local learning culture.

• Work in partnership with the L&E communication team to raise awareness on new campaigns, offers and events.

About You:

• Experience in business facing learning support, managing different parts of the learning value chain and knowledge of local training legislation.

• Ability to consult on performance and deliver pragmatic solutions to business learning problems.

• Experienced partnering with the learning organisations, P&C, S&S and LS

• Intuitive, agile, and comfortable working through ambiguity.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.