Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Reporting to our Learning Delivery Manager for North Sea and Mauritania & Senegal‎, we are looking for a Learning Senior Advisor to support predominantly the North Sea region.Joining bp’s Talent team, the successful candidate will support the Learning Manager in running the learning value chain locally and will support our business in these key regions with capability and skills development. The primary focus is on maintaining License to Operate and the operational capability that supports safe, reliable and compliant operations.If successful, you will build your relationship with the wider learning community and drive the development of the regional learning culture. In addition, you will engage with business partners through performance consulting to address local skills & learning needs.You will act as product owner in the agile design process to deliver local learning solutions that drive the business forward and continuously upskill our front-line teams. You will be an active member of the P&C community and will facilitate local events and learning solutions to help solve business problemsAlthough the role predominantly focuses on the North Sea region there will be opportunity to work on projects supporting the Mauritania and Senegal region. This will bring the opportunity both to learn from a mature region and to play a role in setting up an exciting new piece of business in a frontier location.



Job Description:

Be responsible for the regional compliance training matrix and enable delivery of learning.

Lead the early careers agenda in the North Sea region, responsible for Apprentice Technicians & Trainee technicians

Ensure the global learning offer is integrated and delivered effectively in region, aligned with business priorities and capacity. Ie learning and development events

Facilitate and lead learning and development sessions to drive learning culture regionally

In conjunction with our P&C partnering team, visit our offshore north sea assets providing tailored sessions to support our front line community

Through agile working, partner with the skills clusters and with colleagues in Production & Operations to deliver training solutions where appropriate

Work with local people advisors to support relevant learning needs identification.

Support learning demand planning processes.

Collaborate with competence and assurance team in support of the business.

Work with communication team to raise awareness on new campaigns, offers and events.

Operationalize cost and partner recovery for learning conducted in site/region/business based on supported field.

Essential Experience

Business/HR/similar Degree or experience in Oil and gas industry and/or Industry related technical qualification

Ability to partner effectively and manage a wide range of customers (operations, skills specialists, instructional design, services & solutions) to ensure alignment and rapid response to learning needs generated by the business.

Experience of performance consulting / partner management skills and a focus to deliver pragmatic solutions to business problems

Demonstrates a passion for supporting others development ie coaching, mentoring, supporting career development planning

Desire to work in a diverse and globally integrated team. Willingness to listen carefully and consider different perspectives.

Wish to learn and apply the standard processes from inside and outside bp, act with professionalism and strive for excellent execution.

Business insight, change management, communication and influence, innovation, data management, digital fluency, problem solving, project and program management.

Desirable Experience

Experience in operational or safety related roles in a relevant industry

Experience in business facing learning support, in managing different parts of the learning value chain and in building knowledge of local training related legislation.

Experience with early careers, with a D&I focus

Experience in supporting operational front-line teams from a learning perspective

Experience in Performance analysis, Solution identification, Solution scoping, Delivery modes, Vendor management, Faculty management, Third-party delivery, Online delivery,

Experience of working in agile teams.

Ability to turn data into meaningful stories and actionable insights, to measure processes and programs effectiveness, that impact internal talent development and improve performance and employee experience.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.