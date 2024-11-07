We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Learning Services Specialist (Fixed-term)

(Parental cover until October 2025)

In this role You will:

Responsible for the provisioning of the goods and services required in support of the rollout of training sessions. Identify and escalate risks and issues, providing potential solutions to mitigate.

Scheduling trainers and faculty in support of training sessions; liaising with multiple individual faculty and faculty vendors to this end.

Select and confirm appropriate training venues against a defined list of criteria. Exercise judgement when balancing advantageous ‘met requirements’, including budget, when confirming choice.

Timely ordering of training materials arrangement of special training requirements including among others the management of virtual or physical materials, the ordering of various IT services or catering and ensuring the availability of required tools (e.g. scrap cars, diesel oil etc.).

Administer sessions, completing all session related tasks outlined in workflow tool (Salesforce), ensure that training records on bp’s learning management system (Cornerstone) are updated accurately and within agreed timeframes.

Process all training assignments requested via Salesforce workflow tool into My Talent & Learning using appropriate training matrices and adhering to the operating model and delivery standards.

Responsible for recording the costs (estimated and actual) for all goods and services contracted against a session – following up for invoicing within agreed timescales.

Responsible for maintaining the absolute accuracy of the information held on Salesforce and Cornerstone.

Create and manage learning objects, ensuring thorough testing and validation checks are in place.

Ensure session schedule changes are reflected accurately and promptly in Salesforce and communicated to our vendors, learners and faculty.

Ensure clear and accurate communication to all learning audiences via Salesforce, within agreed timescales i.e., provide full customer service to learners, collaborator, vendors, and colleagues through strong case management practices.

Support the preparations for the annual ISO 9000 accreditation by reviewing and updating process documentation.

What You will need to be successful:

1-2 years of experience in a multinational environment, preferably in shared service center

Fluency in English

German language knowledge is an advantage

Excellent customer service skills

Strong systems and digital literacy

Confident Microsoft Office user

Foundational knowledge of any Learning management system is an advantage

CRM usage experience is desirable

Desirable business skills include collaboration, communication, curiosity, customer centric thinking, data analysis

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!