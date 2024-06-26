Learning Services Team Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero.

Learning Services (LS) is part of People & Culture, sitting within Service & Solutions reporting into the Regional Service Owner (RSO), who supported by the Global Experience Owner (GEO) and Global Solutions Owner (GSO) aim to provide a positive colleague experience.

Working together with our global learning teams, Learning Services is responsible for learning implementation, the ‘silent’ end-to-end delivery of training internally and providing support and record maintenance for external training. Day to day activity is handled through our systems; Salesforce and Cornerstone on Demand (CSoD)

The role is key in ensuring bp’s workforce is compliant and fit to work on our assets and within our businesses. The team lead will build strong partnerships with bp’s Design Hub and the GSO and will be pivotal in selecting and prioritising LS projects. As a leader, the role will build a hard-working team (8-12) to deliver all the above, providing coaching, direction, and judgement.

Key Accountabilities and Challenges

Business Insight and Customer Focus

Develops collaborative partnership with the Design Hub and Learning Services teams to understand incoming volumes and plans accordingly to achieve the best customer experience possible.

Identifies and raises optimization opportunities related to the overall learning solutions to the GSO.

Identifies and leads through the implementation of CI opportunities related to their immediate learning landscape (e.g. processes and ways of working).

Demonstrates high levels of motivation and strong customer service skills, high levels of agile responsiveness and business insight.

Project & Change Management

Supports the GSO and GEO with inputs regarding learning solutions and works on the operationalization of changes

Uses Agile frameworks to deliver multiple concurrent, high profile projects crossing multiple business unit projects with an appropriate level of planning, providing the right balance of agility and predictability.

Ensures that projects are appropriately planned, led and reported on. While making sure that all project ceremonies run smoothly with productive outcomes. Removing all impediments while keeping the project / scrum teams motivated to meet their objectives on time and on budget.

Manages sponsor and collaborator expectations of project deliverables. Helps define, manage and deliver project communications, including progress updates and steering groups.

Leadership

Demonstrates emotionally connected leadership. Responsible for driving high levels of morale and motivation across the team.

Line management of a team, including hiring decisions, performance and reward management, and training.

Establish and maintain resource and training plans to ensure that trained headcount is in place to manage cyclical and long-term changes in workload (in line with budget).

Ensure an effective cascade of information is maintained, that the team remains engaged, aligned and aware of the wider learning and bp context.

Coordinate with various learning services team across BUD, PUNE and KL

Qualifications, Competencies-

Essential Education & Experience

Master’s (bachelor) degree level qualification, or equivalent experience

Understanding of, and ability to demonstrate experience of the learning life cycle.

Close to 4 years’ experience in managing people and team both directly and functionally.

Minimum 4 years’ experience in managing global learning operations.

Attitudes

Own your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency.

Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment.

Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace.

Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences.

Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions

Key Competencies

Technical Capability

Significant Learning process or Learning system implementation and maintenance experience including process and/or service design and engineering.

Demonstrable project /programme management experience including collaborator management and change expertise.

Digitally fluent in order to work with technology teams to build high-quality digital products and solutions.

Business Capability

Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer/business and bp wide strategy.

Driving ‘value’ solutions focus - deeply integrated to ultimately improve business performance and positively disrupt, where necessary. Proven track record of improving/contributing and taking things to the next level.

Management – Ability to engage with and influence key business . Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication

Leadership & EQ Capability

Strong resilience and agility – ability to drive work collaboratively across a wider Talent team and adapt to change in priorities

Effective communication skills, flexible style able to deal with collaborators at all levels

Strong influencing skills - able to gain acceptance to ideas from senior collaborators and comfortable in the space of challenge and difficult conversations

Is actively aware of the morale of their team and works constructively to raise it

Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates global understanding of the wider business in support of cross segment/border working and ability to apply sound judgement / wise counsel

Acts with integrity; is an exemplar of living the LEs & V&Bs

Proven track record of successfully developing and inspiring others and engendering followership



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.