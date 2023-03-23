Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our P&C Services & Solutions Team and advance your career as a

Learning Specialist - French-speaking

The Learning Specialist position is responsible for the end-to-end management of logistical and delivery activity in line with the Learning Value Chain (LVC); ensuring that all tasks associated with the smooth running with the set-up, planning, training session and record maintenance, are performed to a high standard and within the agreed timeframe.





In this role You will:

Be responsible for the provisioning of the goods and services required in support of the rollout of training sessions. Identify and escalate risks and issues, providing potential solutions to mitigate them.

Scheduling trainers and faculty in support of training sessions; liaising with multiple individual faculty and faculty vendors to this end.

Select and confirm appropriate training venues against a defined list of criteria. Exercise judgment when balancing advantageous ‘met requirements’, including budget, when confirming the choice.

Timely ordering of training materials arrangement of special training requirements including among others the management of virtual or physical materials, the ordering of various IT services or catering and ensuring the availability of required tools (e.g. scrap cars, diesel oil etc.).

Administer sessions, complete all session-related tasks outlined in the workflow tool (Salesforce), and ensure that training records on bp’s learning management system (Cornerstone) are updated accurately and within agreed timeframes.

Responsible for recording the costs (estimated and actual) for all goods and services contracted against a session – following up for invoicing within agreed timescales.

Responsible for maintaining the absolute accuracy of the information held on Salesforce and Cornerstone.

Ensure session schedule changes are reflected accurately and promptly in Salesforce and communicated to our vendors, learners and faculty.

Ensure clear and accurate communication to all learning audiences via Salesforce, within agreed timescales i.e., provide full customer service to learners, stakeholders, vendors, and colleagues through strong case management practices.



What You will need to be successful:

University degree or equivalent

Fluency in English and intermediate French language knowledge

Experience gained in a multinational environment is preferred

Knowledge of using MS Office products (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Being able to quickly learn to use numerous different system surfaces

Agility and resilience working in a fast-changing environment

Strong problem-solving/analytical abilities

Customer focus and excellent communication



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested