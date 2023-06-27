Learning Sr Adviser

This role is not eligible for relocation

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

People & Culture



HR Group



About Us At bp, we're reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we're leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We're a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can't do it alone. We're looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Role Synopsis

The Learning Senior Advisor works closely with the Learning Manager in supporting the safety & operational learning agenda which includes the following:

1) Manage the learning value chain by proactively partnering with key collaborators to understand performance gaps and identify, define, provide solutions

2) Maintain license to operate by supporting the business to improve safety performance including standardizing and modernizing compliance/conformance learning and competency assurance

3) Support the implementation and manage delivery of global and local skill development programs

4) Support the business in developing a learning culture in which self-development and continuous skilling, reskilling, upskilling is the standard, keeping our people and organization future proof.

Key Accountabilities

Act as a liaison to the wider learning community and drives the development of the local learning culture.

Supports learning demand planning processes where applicable.

Works in partnership with local customers and business enablers to support learning need identification.

Active partnering with the larger learning organization, to ensure alignment and fast-tracking of needs manifesting from the business.

Acts as a learning integrator for site supported initiatives and supports minor design/development projects where applicable.

Works in partnership with competency assurance team in support of the business.

Works in partnership with the future skills and learning team to raise awareness on new campaigns/events.

Operationalizes cost and partner recovery for learning conducted in site/region/business based on supported team.

Manages learning deployment activity at the local level in support of site/region/business.

Accountable for the day-to-day operations of the local Learning Hubs

Supports local talent pipeline activities and community outreach

Acts as a trainer where applicable i.e. new employee onboarding, safety courses, skill qualifications, etc.

Crucial Education:

Bachelor’s degree or relevant qualification or experience

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong performance consulting and partner leadership skills and a focus to deliver pragmatic solutions to basic business learning problems are essential

Strong data management and digital fluency skills

Experience developing/delivering innovative learning solutions with a focus on agile principles and new technologies

Experience in learning support, in managing part of the learning value chain and basic knowledge of local training related legislation

Learning Value Chain applied experience in any of the following:

Performance analysis, Capability gap analysis experience, Experience in Solution identification, Solution scoping, Delivery modes, Content design, Prototyping, Vendor management, Faculty management, Third-party delivery, Online delivery, Assessment and evaluation, Data collection, Reporting

Desirable criteria

Strong communication and influencing skills

Strong problem solving and project/program management skills

Basic knowledge of and experience in using learning management systems

Basic knowledge of and experience in using e-Learning development software i.e. Articulate 360 or Adobe Captivate

Basic level eye for business and change management skills

Basic knowledge pipeline or refinery operations

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.