Learning Technologist

Job summary

Services & Solutions (S+S) is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. This purpose of the Solution Lead (SL) is to own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) solution, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient service for our people. The SL will build strong partnerships across P&C – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams and within the solutions teams. The SL will apply their technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects and innovation.

Key Accountabilities:

Managing a part of the P&C solution - maintaining the health and operational integrity of your solutions / products, working with others to deliver stable operations

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and business needs, for example data privacy and digital security requirements

Working closely with colleagues to ensure solutions / products co-exist seamlessly across P&C

Managing a prioritised backlog of changes, covering maintenance, fixes (non-urgent) and improvements, with a focus on implementation of ongoing activities

Developing and implementing plans forthe design, configuration, testing, and deployment of changes for your part of the P&C solution

Planning and implementing substantial aspects of change projects, including acting as product owner, delivering through others, delivering to time, cost and quality, managing risks – organize and implement projects, under limited supervision, by facilitating design sessions, leading configuration, coordinating testing, and executing cutover

Develop positive working relationships with numerous bp stakeholders – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams, within the solutions teams, and with teams outside P&C such as colleagues in I&E

Building external relations including vendor management

Truly understanding the business requirements and working to resolve problems within your area, challenging the status quo and making proposals to deliver against objectives – actively elicit, analyse and document business and functional requirements through requirements workshops, interviews or meeting sessions with Project Sponsors, SMEs and other Stakeholders to contribute to the resolution of technical, process, and business issues related to your part of the P&C solution

Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate the functional and technical impacts of configuration and other decisions to stakeholder groups

Working within guidelines and professional standards, research and resolve process and technical problems, unexpected results or process flaws and recommend solutions or alternate methods to meet requirements P&C S+S Solutions Lead, Level H

Supporting BP to be a thought-leader in the relevant technology space through ongoing external networking and tech landscape analysis

Essential Education:

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

5+ years of experience in HR systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and supporting HR business

3 years’ experience of relevant configuration and / or process support

Strong understanding of HR guidelines and best practices

Exceptional skills and expertise of business processes, and IT systems related to HR systems

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.