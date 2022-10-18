Learning & Capability Development Lead

Job summary

This role engages across the teams that work directly with bp’s customers and consumers to create and deliver learning interventions. This may be working to upskilling customer facing teams in retail, or collaborating with fleet sales teams to ensure we have the skills to develop what our business customers will need in the future. Part of the role is integrating communities across our established mobility businesses and new electrification business, bp Pulse. This role may also work with our global network of commercial partners such as dealers and marketing partners.

You will be an experienced and imaginative learning and development leader with a track recoding in building enduring capability. It’s likely you’ll have significant experience in driving transformation in global, matrix-based businesses. You’ll be passionate about the customer and able to connect our strategy to grow our customer and mobility business into actions by creating the right work environment and developing our people with the skills for tomorrow.

Key Accountabilities



Engages bp businesses to identify and develop business Subject Matter Expert (SMEs) relationships

Executes the standardization and modernization of learning offers including wider talent programs and helps the business prioritise, develop and deploy learning to support the commercial development of bp and our new ambitions.

Project manages the curation, design and maintenance of learning offers in partnership with a creative team and other stakeholders.

Supports the performance consulting process to understand current and future strategic needs of consumer facing businesses and how different approaches and interventions may impact teams.

Coordinates networks and communities of practice, containing subject matter and skill guides across bp and demonstrates this to deliver commercial gain

Acts as the product owner in the agile design process to deliver a wide variety of learning solutions that solve business problems. Also participates as a squad member for more sophisticated agile projects across other skills clusters or parts of P&C.



Skills and Experience



Usually requires demonstrable experience in strategic talent or business capability development.

Experience in addressing both employee & business/function capability needs and creating and managing inspiring and innovative learning solutions

Experience in applying learning in a transformation environment at scale

Excellent performance management, advising and partnering skills, partner management and interpersonal skills.

Focus on operating in ambiguous environments and delivering pragmatic learning solutions in response to business changes are essential.

Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results

Experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization, preferably as part of agile teams.

Active partnering with other skills Cluster Managers and the Learning Managers to ensure alignment, standardization where applicable and quick identification of common needs across the entities.

Digital skills & experience working with agile approach and methodologies, innovation in capability development.

Experience in a large retail business &/or automotive / mobility / fleet management environments would be advantageous.



Why join us?





At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Diversity Statement:



At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.