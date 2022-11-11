Learning and Development Specialist

The Learning & Development Specialist is responsible for connecting with talent across the organization to understand associated strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, then creating and delivering relevant development solutions. The incumbent also will take on the challenge of leadership identification, development, and coaching so that present and future stewardship of the organization is in capable hands. Where needed, deep learning programs will be a key priority and this person must play a significant role in their creation, delivery, and everything in between. The position is considered proficient in adult learning, instructional design, and group facilitation. The incumbent is expected to collaborate with subject matter experts and stakeholders using independent judgment, problem solving, and analytical skills in identifying and assessing talent development needs, and in designing and delivering educational programs and content. Utilizing performance consulting skills and best practices in learning & development, this role often advises leaders and peers in identifying learning needs and determining appropriate education and talent development solutions. This position requires the individual to be able to build strong connections and trusting relationships with current employees at all levels.
