Learning and Development Specialist

Job summary

The Learning & Development Specialist is responsible for connecting with talent across the organization to understand associated strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, then creating and delivering relevant development solutions. The incumbent also will take on the challenge of leadership identification, development, and coaching so that present and future stewardship of the organization is in capable hands. Where needed, deep learning programs will be a key priority and this person must play a significant role in their creation, delivery, and everything in between. The position is considered proficient in adult learning, instructional design, and group facilitation. The incumbent is expected to collaborate with subject matter experts and stakeholders using independent judgment, problem solving, and analytical skills in identifying and assessing talent development needs, and in designing and delivering educational programs and content. Utilizing performance consulting skills and best practices in learning & development, this role often advises leaders and peers in identifying learning needs and determining appropriate education and talent development solutions. This position requires the individual to be able to build strong connections and trusting relationships with current employees at all levels.

Key Accountabilities Learning and Development: Support delivery of our employee development strategy for all levels of the business (graduates, high potentials, leadership, technical, field operators, etc.)

Develop, lead, and support programs to identify and support leadership identification and development

Actively manage ongoing evolution of GENbpx, bpx365 and education assistance program

Lead and support delivery of company-wide development opportunities and programs

Create annual development calendar

Lead the identification and assessment of training needs; develop, plan and organize training programs based upon determined needs. Work with SME (subject matter experts) on knowledge transfer/content

Facilitate learning solutions in either a physical classroom or virtual setting. Serve as a role model for excellent instructional facilitation and develop those capabilities in others.

Actively manage ongoing evolution of MyXpedition

Maintain and enhance learning portal to assure that all content and opportunities are current and accessible

Establish relationships and interface with vendors, as needed, to meet training program needs

Partner with HSE and Technology learning teams to assure responsibilities are clear and needs are met. Support completion of annual training requirements as appropriate.

Support bp L&D initiatives as appropriate Essential Education: Minimum of a Bachelor degree required; Master’s Degree in HR or related discipline preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: 5+ years of HR and/or training and development experience