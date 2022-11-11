Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Learning and Development Specialist

Learning and Development Specialist

Learning and Development Specialist

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141579BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The Learning & Development Specialist is responsible for connecting with talent across the organization to understand associated strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, then creating and delivering relevant development solutions. The incumbent also will take on the challenge of leadership identification, development, and coaching so that present and future stewardship of the organization is in capable hands. Where needed, deep learning programs will be a key priority and this person must play a significant role in their creation, delivery, and everything in between. The position is considered proficient in adult learning, instructional design, and group facilitation. The incumbent is expected to collaborate with subject matter experts and stakeholders using independent judgment, problem solving, and analytical skills in identifying and assessing talent development needs, and in designing and delivering educational programs and content. Utilizing performance consulting skills and best practices in learning & development, this role often advises leaders and peers in identifying learning needs and determining appropriate education and talent development solutions. This position requires the individual to be able to build strong connections and trusting relationships with current employees at all levels.

Key Accountabilities

Learning and Development:
  • Support delivery of our employee development strategy for all levels of the business (graduates, high potentials, leadership, technical, field operators, etc.)
  • Develop, lead, and support programs to identify and support leadership identification and development
  • Actively manage ongoing evolution of GENbpx, bpx365 and education assistance program
  • Lead and support delivery of company-wide development opportunities and programs
  • Create annual development calendar
  • Lead the identification and assessment of training needs; develop, plan and organize training programs based upon determined needs. Work with SME (subject matter experts) on knowledge transfer/content
  • Facilitate learning solutions in either a physical classroom or virtual setting. Serve as a role model for excellent instructional facilitation and develop those capabilities in others.
  • Actively manage ongoing evolution of MyXpedition
  • Maintain and enhance learning portal to assure that all content and opportunities are current and accessible
  • Establish relationships and interface with vendors, as needed, to meet training program needs
  • Partner with HSE and Technology learning teams to assure responsibilities are clear and needs are met. Support completion of annual training requirements as appropriate.
  • Support bp L&D initiatives as appropriate
Essential Education:
  • Minimum of a Bachelor degree required; Master’s Degree in HR or related discipline preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • 5+ years of HR and/or training and development experience

Desirable criteria
In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
  • Mindset of safety-first
  • Innovative
  • Motivated
  • Performance-Driven
  • Accountable, with ownership for activities and results
  • Collaborative with strong communication skills
  • Trustworthy and sensitive to confidential matters
  • Demonstrated business focus
  • Self-directed, process-oriented, and experienced at driving change
  • Ability to succeed in a fast-paced environment, balancing multiple, simultaneous priorities
  • Highly organized and attentive to detail
  • Ability to supervise staff and create an environment of productivity and inclusion

Apply Search all jobs at bp