Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a



Lease Accounting Subject Matter Expert!

In this role You will:

Providing deep process domain expertise to support operations management in Finance, particularly in Customer & Products teams

Implementing and control all lease postings, including lease contract assessments, modifications, and deletions in Nakisa and ERP systems

Conducting analytical reviews for leases and provide lease-related inputs for planning and quarterly due diligence

Serving as a customer concern point for IFRS16 lease-related questions and adherence issues

Driving process simplification, standardisation, and continuous improvement initiatives

Participating in Global Process Advisory Group forums to share standard methodologies and drive continuous improvement

Standardizing process controls and key performance metrics

Providing backup support for the Senior Lease Accounting SME and team members

Ensuring adherence to BP Group standards and policies through domain expertise

Establishing strong relationships with business collaborators to ensure smooth operations and successful project delivery

Supporting system transformations in all project phases, including technical analysis and feedback

Guiding, supporting, training and mentoring the operations team

Managing and monitoring all Finance processes, ensuring accurate and timely management information and reconciliations

Maintaining effective relationships with service providers and CFO organisations to ensure timely and effective resolution of issues

Supporting delivery in line with the finance service centre strategy to meet Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets, and budgets

Identifying and implementing process improvements, providing short-term workarounds and permanent solutions as needed

Collaborating with the Global Lease Manager and Lease Administration Manager to identify technical training opportunities

What You will need to be successful:

Demonstrated process expertise in Finance areas, especially group close, contract management, and supplementary information

Experience in IFRS16 lease accounting and contract assessment

5+ years of experience in the field of Finance

Operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business environment

Proven track record of supporting and implementing strategic plans across teams

Experience leading and managing cross-functional teams, preferably in shared services

Proficiency in using a wide range of systems and application tools to guide, motivate, and support staff

Relevant post-qualification experience to deliver the role's accountabilities

Project management and organizational change experience in a multinational environment

Recognized professional qualification in business, finance, or a related field

High level of analytical skills, numeracy, and financial awareness

Fluency in English; knowledge of Dutch, Spanish, or German is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Project Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.