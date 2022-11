Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Lease Accounting Subject Matter Expert - Spanish Speaking



In this role You will:

Manage end to end processes for IFRS16 lease accounting: lease contract assessment, add new leases/delete leases/make modification to leases in Nakisa/Nakisa postings/ERP postings/Stat Adjustments

Perform all the IFRS16 lease postings and relevant controls

Perform analytical reviews for IFRS16 leases

Give IFRS16 Lease related inputs for planning

Grant input for quarterly Due Diligence

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team

Drive standardization of process controls and key performance metrics

Work closely with Business / Country teams supported to ensure effective delivery, to resolve issues and put in place process improvements

What You will need to be successful:

Recognized accounting qualification

5+ years’ experience in the field of Finance

Experience in IFRS16 Lease accounting and contract assessment is an advantage

Knowledge of an integrated accounting system

Fluency in English and Spanish

High level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Flexible, motivated personality

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

Proven track record of process improvement and project involvement

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines

Innovation and change management competencies

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!