Lease & Contract Coordinator

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise.

The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

A Lease and Contracts Coordinator handles the operational and administrative review of leases and contracts ensuring they adhere to TA policy and standards. The Coordinator will manage all contract costs, receive, record and file contract documents related to the contract.

Job Responsibilities

Ensure contract requirements are met and in accordance with policies and procedures

Receive, record and file contract documents and correspondence related to the contract

Oversee the preparation and execution of lease agreements.

Draft, review and negotiate contracts

Maintain accurate records of all lease agreements and contracts

Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements

Prepare reports on contract status, upcoming expirations and renewal options.

Manage relationships with service providers and vendors.

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor's degree in business administration, real estate or related field

Equivalent work experience.

Previous experience in lease administration, and contract management

Strong interpersonal skills, attention to detail and proficiency in contract management and MS office

Understanding of leasing laws, and contract negotiation techniques.





Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Lease Agreements, Contract Documentation, Contract Management, Contracts, Lease Agreements, Leasing

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.