Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment! Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Team and advance your career as an

LEASE SUPPORT SME

The Lease Support SME will provide meaningful support to

all businesses across the Group in the process of Accounting for leases under IFRS 16 with the Group solution. The position would exercise a moderate level of independent decision making, as well as applying accounting policies and procedures as pertains to lease accounting. Position is expected to work

both independently and as part of a team and able to guide and support users as well as team members in support of the silent operation and its improvement.

In this role You will:

Troubleshoot issues, validate and test bugfixes and system functionality for new versions/release

Cooperate with NAKISA Support team to test and resolve outstanding issues. Monitor status and provide solution and timely update

Responsible to lead lease related projects and to drive continuous improvement initiatives across the organisation. Identify, present, and implement opportunities

Support the business in their day-to-day operation (changes in Nakisa, new contracts, functionality, reporting, close process etc.)

Manage closure of incidents, service requests, enhancement, and problem tickets

Understand and resolve issues, complete action independently and in time/provide guidance as needed

Support Lease Management team in analysis and decision making

Understand IFRS16 requirement, business specification in accounting treatment, details of lease accounting and relevant Group Reporting Manuals

Understand relevant systems and functionalities, linkages, and influence change as necessary

Build own, team and user capability for quality and sustainable business support

Ensure consistency of data between SAP and NAKISA

Support Master data maintenance of NAKISA (FX, IBR, Company Code set up)

Work with Lease Support Subject Matter Expert (SME) to assess and deliver end user training needs

Due to the extended background and experience, role holder is expected to coach their teammates and be the primary link sharing standard methodologies in the organisation

Identify, define, and communicate necessary workarounds in NAKISA

Manage training materials, updates, and communication, organize and lead support meetings and calls

Ensure E2E quality service delivery through strong network across businesses, internally with Technical and external with NAKISA support team

Understand and proactively support operational and financial (for businesses close) risks.

Responsible for working with BUs to support accuracy/completeness of financial reporting of leases

What You need to be successful:

Relevant degree in accounting, in-depth knowledge of financial reporting

5+ years’ experience in an accounting/financial systems environment

2+ years’ experience working operationally with SAP (preferably FI, FA or SAP RE)

Exposure working with financial systems and large scale complex data

Good communication, and interpersonal skills, and a proven track record of building relationships and communication across a diverse group

Ability to interpret and clearly communicate information, standard processes and lessons learned

Highly motivated self-starter with the ability and willingness to take initiative: proactively promote, implement and uphold principles

Flexibility and adaptability in handling change

Good ability to manage competing or conflicting priorities

Strong financial, analytical and computer skills with SAP and Microsoft Applications (specifically Excel)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.