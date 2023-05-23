This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Lease Support Subject Matter Expert



We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support bp in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.



In this role You will:

Understand and proactively support operational and financial risks

Be responsible for working with BUs to support the accuracy/completeness of financial reporting of leases

Cooperate with the NAKISA Support team to test and resolve outstanding issues. Monitor status and provide solutions and timely update

Responsible to lead lease-related projects and to drive continuous improvement initiatives across the organisation. Identify, present, and implement opportunities.

Support Lease Management team in analysis and decision making

Support the business in their day-to-day operation (changes in NAKISA, new contracts, functionality, reporting, close process etc.)

Solve issues, validate and test bugfixes and system functionality for new version/release

Lead closure of incidents, service requests, enhancement, and problem tickets

Understand relevant systems and functionalities, linkages, and inspire change

Build own, team and user capability for quality and sustainable business support

Ensure consistency of data between SAP and NAKISA

Support Master data maintenance of NAKISA (FX, IBR, Company Code set up)

Identify, define, and communicate vital workarounds in NAKISA

Manage training materials, updates, and communication, coordinate and lead support meetings and calls

Ensure E2E quality service delivery through a strong network across businesses, internally with Technical and externally with the NAKISA support team

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree in accounting

Proven experience in an accounting/financial systems environment

2+ years’ experience working operationally with SAP (preferably FI, FA or SAP RE)

Strong financial, analytical and computer skills with SAP and Microsoft Applications (specifically Excel)

Exposure to working with financial systems and large-scale complex data

Strong communication, and interpersonal skills, and a proven track record of building relationships and communication across a diverse group

Ability to interpret and clearly communicate information, best practices and lessons learned

Highly motivated self-starter with the ability and willingness to take initiative: proactively promote, implement and uphold principles

Strong ability to manage competing or conflicting priorities



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:



Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, English Language, Financial Systems, Microsoft Excel, SAP FI Asset Accounting, SAP FI New General Ledger



Legal Disclaimer:

