It’s an exciting period of evolution and opportunity at bp, as we continue to focus on the dual challenge of meeting the world’s rising energy needs in a cleaner and more sustainable way.
Reporting to the Managing Counsel, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), this role allows for opportunities to partner with leaders across the business in order to improve commercial value while minimizing and managing legal risk.
The role provides a phenomenal opportunity for an experienced Legal Counsel to join our highly respected in-house legal team based in Melbourne. The breadth of our business creates opportunities for the team to work on varied and interesting matters across ANZ, from sales and marketing activities to bp’s strategic midstream assets and operations, on new and emerging sustainable energy solutions for key regions, customers, and cities, and across our international businesses such as Castrol and Aviation.
The opportunity: