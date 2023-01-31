Job summary

It’s an exciting period of evolution and opportunity at bp, as we continue to focus on the dual challenge of meeting the world’s rising energy needs in a cleaner and more sustainable way.

Reporting to the Managing Counsel, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), this role allows for opportunities to partner with leaders across the business in order to improve commercial value while minimizing and managing legal risk.



The role provides a phenomenal opportunity for an experienced Legal Counsel to join our highly respected in-house legal team based in Melbourne. The breadth of our business creates opportunities for the team to work on varied and interesting matters across ANZ, from sales and marketing activities to bp’s strategic midstream assets and operations, on new and emerging sustainable energy solutions for key regions, customers, and cities, and across our international businesses such as Castrol and Aviation.



The opportunity:

Client relationship management across a portfolio of businesses, being the primary legal contact

Provide strategic advice to the business in relation to their commercial activities and transactions

Assist in structuring, documenting and negotiation of business transactions

Providing legal advice and expertise on matters which could relate to high level compliance advice in new or emerging areas of law, construction/infrastructure, property or litigation

Creating new precedent documents and processes for high volume, high value commercial arrangements

Supporting the business with M&A or restructuring activity, and new market entry

Holds law degree (preference for Australian law degree), and admitted to practice law in Australia (must hold current Practicing Certificate)

Experience - ideally 7-10 years post qualification experience predominantly in Australia; exposure to other jurisdictions (esp New Zealand) also valuable

Generalist commercial legal experience gained in a law firm or in-house legal role (preference for at least 3 years in-house experience) - ideally with some exposure to large transactions, construction and infrastructure matters, litigation, competition law issues

Behaviors – growth mindset and collaborative approach, working with key stakeholders to influence the best outcome for bp and its customers while managing exposure to legal risk

Ability to identify and manage legal risks.

Skilled at dealing with complex legal work with minimal direction.

Excellent drafting and legal research skills.

Experience with complex transactions and commercial documents.

Contributes effectively in a team environment – shares knowledge with others.

Able to work with and influence across a diverse portfolio of clients.