Legal Counsel

Job summary

.

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career with bp is an opportunity to help shape the future. As part of the newly formed Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (“H2 & CCS”) legal team, you’ll be playing a key role in helping bp to move towards our net zero ambition while supporting one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to develop our H2 & CCS projects and business, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



This role will provide recommendations of legal strategy for management of key issues facing the new H2 & CCS business and will play an active role in the development and implementation of legally compliant and commercially focused legal advice regarding transaction activity, major projects development and financing arrangements.



The opportunity:

Drafting, negotiating, analyzing, and interpreting various forms of complex commercial agreements, in particular joint venture, hydrogen sales, gas and water supply, CO2 offtake, financing, and power purchase agreements.

Coordinating and leading the provision of legal support to the business development teams in relation to your projects and collaborating closely with colleagues from other parts of bp legal

Identifying and assessing legal issues and risks affecting your projects, recommending effective legal strategies for their management and mitigation

Advising on and supporting the business’s input into policy and business model development for hydrogen and CCS activity in the various core jurisdictions we work in.

Advising on compliance matters, working with relevant bp legal specialists, including on anti-bribery and corruption, anti-trust/competition law, international trade regulations, sanctions, data privacy and IP.

Identifying and providing client training on commercial legal areas deemed necessary and appropriate.

Strong technical legal skills, combined with the ability to take a strategic, and commercial view on the challenges and issues facing bp.

Strong client counselling skills with demonstrable ability to assess and effectively communicate relevant legal and business risks and build ‘trusted adviser’ relationship.

Able to navigate a sophisticated matrix organization, deploy technical excellence and maintain a collaborative style and approach.

Can balance a wide and varied workload, effectively prioritize with materiality focus and adapt to changing business priorities.

Effective communicator (applying a good balance of listening and questioning skills) to understand different perspectives and an ability to receive and act on constructive feedback.

Ability to work both autonomously and as a team player in a global function.

Excellent work-life balance, hybrid working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation, share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Experience - ideally 7-10 years post qualification experience predominantly in Australia with an unrestricted practicing license.