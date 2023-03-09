Job summary

Responsible for supporting the legal team in providing professional, commercially-focused and appropriate legal and risk assessment research and advice, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.

This role is required to provide legal support on network development of Pulse China, a fast-growing business team engaged in EV charging sites development in China. The legal counsel will be a Counsel with a minimum of 6 plus years legal experience, the ability to provide strategic, comprehensive and solution focused legal guidance on legal matters and projects with guidance and support provided by the Managing Counsel and other senior legal team members.



Key Responsibility：

Conduct due diligence on the site development of EV charging business for various models, e.g. lease, acquisition and etc.

Use contracts to define and strengthen commercial relationships and to appropriately manage legal and business risks

Provide strategic and commercially focused legal advice and to be a value added contributor and trusted advisor to the business growth agenda while promoting a legal compliance culture that is constructive and pragmatic.

Develop strong working relationships with clients and legal team members.

Working closely and collaborate with other business facing as well as specialist (in areas such as anti-bribery, anti-trust, IP, Litigation, M&A, Employment law, HSSE, Corporate and Regulatory) lawyers within BP, while remaining as the primary legal interface with the business

Provide timely, accurate and commercial legal options/solutions to support the businesses priorities and growth agenda

Integrate legal compliance into business operations to become BP’s sustainable competitive advantage

Supervise and manage external counsels and legal budgets

Education ：

Bachelor's degree in law from a reputable university in China is a minimum, study or practice in law overseas is a plus;

Working experience ：

Have proven track record as a Counsel with solid working experience preferably in an international law firm, reputable local law firm or a multinational corporation

Have strong technical legal skills, combined with an ability to take a strategic view on the challenges and issues facing the business and the Legal function.

Have rich legal experience in legal due diligence, advising on commercial contracts, dispute resolution, as well as experience in the areas of real estate, lease, and EV charging business;

Have solid commercial and/or transactional experience ideally including retail leasing experience.

Have proven experience in managing a broad range of business portfolio and prioritizing the complex legal matters.

Be able to rigorously oversee and manage external counsel engagement and usage.

Be able to quickly learn business and legal concepts related to position's remit and prioritize substantial workloads.

Have the ability to build and maintain strong professional working relationships and promote networking, open communication, and effective collaboration both within and outside of bp Legal.

Have good listening skills and be willing to receive and act on feedback.

Be willing to undertake occasional domestic and international travel.

Proven track record as an effective and passionate team player -Practical experience across China; multiple jurisdictions desirable but not required -Possess the highest professional and ethical standards

Qualifications: