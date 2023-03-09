Responsible for supporting the legal team in providing professional, commercially-focused and appropriate legal and risk assessment research and advice, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.
This role is required to provide legal support on network development of Pulse China, a fast-growing business team engaged in EV charging sites development in China. The legal counsel will be a Counsel with a minimum of 6 plus years legal experience, the ability to provide strategic, comprehensive and solution focused legal guidance on legal matters and projects with guidance and support provided by the Managing Counsel and other senior legal team members.
Key Responsibility：