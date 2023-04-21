Legal Counsel, BP North Sea

Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Bp has a three-pillar strategy, focused on resilient hydrocarbons, convenience & mobility and low carbon energy.

Bp’s North Sea business is one of the group’s core resilient hydrocarbon regions. A full-time lawyer is needed within bp’s North Sea regional legal team to support delivery of our strategy.

Bp’s business in the North Sea are passionate about operational hubs in two key geographic areas, the West of Shetland and Central North Sea. Bp also has significant non-operated interests and future exploration and development opportunities. The bp group is also actively pursuing offshore wind, carbon capture and storage and hydrogen business opportunities in the UK and North Sea.

The role will be as part of a well-established and high performing team and will provide an opportunity to work on interesting and challenging legal issues across the whole of the typical upstream business lifecycle, from licensing and exploration, to field development and decommissioning. In addition, the legal team are providing support to novel and exciting new projects and potential developments, such as our work to evaluate alternative lower carbon power solutions for existing facilities (which may involve “power from shore” electrification solutions) and our novel joint venture with Aberdeen City Council, which seeks to establish to deliver a scalable green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility powered by renewable energy.

Key Accountabilities



Proactive and commercially astute legal advice to key business colleagues long term strategic and day to day tactical advice and assistance.

Drafting, negotiating, analyzing and interpreting commercial agreements, including: bidding and exploration agreements, joint operating agreements, project development agreements, midstream / transportation agreements and decommissioning agreements.

Providing support to bp’s supply chain and logistics functions, supporting regional M&A activity and assisting with dispute resolution.

Provide advice on compliance and regulatory issues, collaborate closely with specialist lawyers and subject matter experts.

Identify and implement legal strategies, to engage as a trusted adviser with key stakeholders, strive for efficient and fit for purpose solutions.



Essential Education:



Qualified Solicitor in England & Wales and/or Scotland



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:



Corporate/commercial lawyer with a proven background in energy industry projects, with experience gained in-house and/or in private practice.

Experience in upstream oil & gas projects, either in-house or in private practice, advising on and taking a leading role in management of complex transactions or projects.

Deliver optimal business outcomes, to include working with other business facing commercial lawyers in the immediate North Sea team well as working independently with specialist lawyers in the wider bp legal team and externally.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

The highest professional and ethical standards and a strong commitment to excellence.

Strong client counselling skills with demonstrable ability to assess and effectively communicate relevant legal and business risks and build ‘trusted advisor’ relationships.

Proven ability to take care of conflicting and competing demands.

Excellent interpersonal skills and an ability to develop effective relationships and work effectively with business colleagues and legal colleagues based in the UK and overseas.

Drive, commitment, a bias for action and a preparedness to collaborate and innovate.



Desirable criteria



Experience advising on large and complex transactions and projects, either in-house or in private practice.

Experience in upstream oil and gas or other energy industries

Experience working as an integrator in multi-disciplinary projects, identifying the need for and working with subject matter experts and specialist lawyers as needed.



Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.