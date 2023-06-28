Legal Counsel - LNG

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This role primarily will provide legal support to the T&S LNG business in Asia, which forms part of the global LNG business of Trading and Shipping (T&S). The T&S LNG business in Asia handles: term acquisitions of LNG from a variety of supply sources; term sales of LNG to a variety of purchasers; LNG trading in the Pacific Basin and Middle East; and related structured products and derivatives activity. This individual will support these activities through participating in, and contributing to, a range of business development and commercial transactions including structuring of transactions, risk identification, document reviewing, drafting and negotiation. You would also be providing regulatory compliance and trade compliance advice, and advising on disputes in connection with transactions in the Pacific Basin and Middle East. You will be required to perform at a high-level, interacting with senior originators, project managers and business management, so the ideal candidate will have significant relevant experience in such areas. This individual will also support to other related activities in the region, for example downstream LNG-associated infrastructure and/or other related water-borne commodities in the energy transition space e.g. hydrogen and ammonia.

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

This role primarily will provide legal support to the T&S LNG business in Asia, which forms part of the global LNG business of Trading and Shipping (T&S).The T&S LNG business in Asia handles: term acquisitions of LNG from a variety of supply sources; term sales of LNG to a variety of purchasers; LNG trading in the Pacific Basin and Middle East; and related structured products and derivatives activity.This individual will support these activities through participating in, and contributing to, a range of business development and commercial transactions including structuring of transactions, risk identification, document reviewing, drafting and negotiation. You would also be providing regulatory compliance and trade compliance advice, and advising on disputes in connection with transactions in the Pacific Basin and Middle East.You will be required to perform at a high-level, interacting with senior originators, project managers and business management, so the ideal candidate will have significant relevant experience in such areas.This individual will also support to other related activities in the region, for example downstream LNG-associated infrastructure and/or other related water-borne commodities in the energy transition space e.g. hydrogen and ammonia.



Job Description:

Working as part of the LNG legal team in Singapore in liaison and collaboration with colleagues in London and internationally, this Legal Counsel will work closely with the originators, traders, and project managers based in Asia, together with other functional partners (incl. Credit, Tax, Operations, Shipping, Product Control) in a fast paced commodity trading environment. You will also be involved in downstream LNG projects and in other related water-borne commodities space.

Key Accountabilities:

Reviewing, drafting and negotiating: LNG master trading agreements and related documentation for shorter term physical transactions and structured products and derivative transactions (e.g., ISDAs and confirmations).

Complex, high value, bespoke mid and long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements. Infrastructure project documentation in respect of greenfield LNG projects, including supply agreements, equity participation/JV arrangements, EPC contracts etc. Legal and more broadly.

Providing structuring advice and compliance guidance for LNG trading activity (primarily physical, but also derivative OTC and on exchange) and more structured activity such as “ship to ship” trading structures, marketing arrangements, LNG value chain optimizations.

Advising on contract implementation and LNG operational events, including force majeure, late ship arrivals, cargo scheduling issues, credit support, trade compliance, price re-negotiations.

Support on an increasing number on formal and informal disputes in collaboration with the legal dispute resolution team.

Contributing to legal know-how, and improvement of contracting procedures, design of new structures and products to meet market developments.

Sharing experience within the global LNG legal team through both informal and structured collegial interaction.

Collaboration with Ethics & Compliance team to help ensure effective implementation of the T&S and bp group compliance agenda.

Cooperating with and assisting other members of the T&S LNG Legal team, both locally and globally, and collaborating with other colleagues and subject matter experts within bp Legal and more broadly.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE & JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Sound understanding of UK/US contract law. Experience of client counselling and transactional work in an energy project or trading environment.

Commercial awareness and effective contribution to business results, including an ability to offer multiple solutions to address risk, and to develop a network within the business and influence business decisions.

Strong interpersonal, collaboration and communication skills, an ability to work with multiple contributors including colleagues and business counterparts, and effective management of resources.

Ability to advise in time-sensitive situations, and to advise on complex, high-value transactions while resisting “deal fever” pressure to cut corners.

Ability to balance risks and rewards to enable appropriate business activity to proceed (knowing when to escalate difficult issues within Legal), and deal with multiple transactions simultaneously.

Confident application of first-class legal skills and knowledge of legal principles relevant to the distinctive features of the LNG industry.

DESIRED

Experience in the commodity trading space (primarily LNG and Gas, but also power, oil etc.), including master trading agreements and confirmations, long-term supply and off-take contracts, terminal capacity and throughput arrangements, scheduling and logistics, and energy disputes.

Experience in energy and infrastructure projects particularly LNG or gas related upstream / downstream projects. Experience around commodity exchange activity, structured products and related derivative activity and financial regulation.

Knowledge of relevant compliance law, including that related to competition, anti-corruption and anti-money-laundering.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.