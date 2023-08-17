Legal Counsel, R&P Trading (Aspac)

Job summary

Sitting within the BP Trading & Shipping (T&S) legal team in Tokyo, Japan, this role will support BP’s Asia Pacific (Aspac) refining and products trading (T&S RPT) business and have a specific emphasis on supporting bp’s gas & power trading international (GPTI) business in Japan. BP’s T&S business trades energy commodities across the globe including crude oil, refined products, gas, power and renewables. GPTI is active in gas, power and emissions in a variety of markets across Europe and Aspac, both physically and financially, and is seeking to grow significantly in Aspac. This role provides a unique opportunity to support a new and growing business for bp in Japan and play an active role in bp’s shift from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. The role would be most suitable for a lawyer with strong experience in transactional matters and power trading.

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

Sitting within the BP Trading & Shipping (T&S) legal team in Tokyo, Japan, this role will support BP’s Asia Pacific (Aspac) refining and products trading (T&S RPT) business and have a specific emphasis on supporting bp’s gas & power trading international (GPTI) business in Japan.BP’s T&S business trades energy commodities across the globe including crude oil, refined products, gas, power and renewables. GPTI is active in gas, power and emissions in a variety of markets across Europe and Aspac, both physically and financially, and is seeking to grow significantly in Aspac.This role provides a unique opportunity to support a new and growing business for bp in Japan and play an active role in bp’s shift from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. The role would be most suitable for a lawyer with strong experience in transactional matters and power trading.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Providing full legal support in Japan on power trading and origination businesses including advising on PPAs, greenfield and brownfield financing of power and power supply and trading contracts for projects and markets in Japan.

To be generally part of the T&S RPT legal team in the Asia Pacific region supporting bespoke transactions and its day-to-day trading activities in Japan. This would include advising on transaction structures and drafting and negotiating transaction documentation for complex trade financing arrangements, complex offtake and supply arrangements, M&A and JVs.

Advising on new projects and strategic initiatives.

Handling a variety of disputes relating to trading contracts and governmental and regulatory investigations.

Working closely with and establishing good working relationships with T&S legal colleagues in Singapore and in the other regions together with bp legal specialist teams and outside counsel.

To work confidently and effectively with business and functional stakeholders with minimal supervision, but with the judgement to promptly inform and work with managing counsel, T&S – RPT on more complex and sensitive matters.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

Qualified to practice law in Japan, and ideally with 6 - 8 years post qualification experience. However, other candidates with appropriate skills and relevant experience may also be considered.

Substantial experience in Japanese power markets (both sophisticated and emerging), including drafting and negotiating bankable PPAs will be critical for this role.

Substantial transactional experience in a top tier international law firm.

Ability to prioritize conflicting demands, operate independently and effectively against short timelines and provide prompt and commercially focused advice.

Excellent Japanese language drafting skills; and professional working proficiency in English.

An ability to work internationally and with different cultures.

Proven track record as an effective team player.

Ability to build and maintain strong professional working relationships and promote networking, open communication, and effective collaboration.

Previous experience in advising on regulatory matters involving power trading in Japan and dealings with METI.

Experience in commodity trading and understanding of the market dynamics as well as the risks in Japan.

Experience in advising on complex trade finance arrangements, M&A and JVs would be helpful.

Sound competition/antitrust, sanctions, anti-bribery and corruption law knowledge.



Travel Requirement:



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.