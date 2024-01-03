This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

The Legal Counsel is accountable to provide legal support to P&O, Low Carbon and local business development activities



Job Description:

- IT IS MANDATORY TO SUBMIT YOUR RESUME IN ENGLISH -



Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for negotiations, drafting, reviewing, analyze and interpretation of various forms of commercial contracts such as service, supply, distribution and sales agreements, joint venture arrangements, business sale, purchase and intra-group agreement;

Identify, interpret and assess the impact of Brazilian laws and regulations on the companies’ activities. Ensure compliance with policies, methods, procedures, best practices, legislation and regulatory bodies.

Provide legal advice and support the business in bid round qualification, supporting pre- and post-tender negotiations, agreements and regulatory analysis.

Legal support to the business in JV management.

Maintain adequate use of Law Firms ensuring quality of work and adequate cost control.

Represent the company before key stakeholders such as government authorities, clients and partners as the legal department representative. Represent the company with the entities related to its activities such as the Brazilian Petroleum Institute (“IBP”).

Accountable to identify, furnish advice and opinions on legal issues that arise in the course of supported businesses.

Provide advice to other functions (i.e. HR, Tax and FC&A) in order to mitigate long term exposure and create local policies.

Review due diligence reports, contracts and legal documents.



Key Challenges face on the role:

Adapt to changes.

Ensure compliance of businesses impacted by different legislation.

Be flexible and keen to support other businesses and areas when needed.

Ensure consistency between Brazil and BP US/UK legal requirements.

Prioritize resource between the ongoing matters/projects.

Deal with multiple complex matters at same time.



Experience

Around 8-10 years of experience in the corporate area of large law firms or as an in-house lawyer in major national or multinational companies;

Solid background in Upstream, Corporate and Commercial Law;

Good pro-activity teamwork and networking skills;

Well developed Leadership and inter-personal skills enabling him/her to work efficiently in a matrix organization.



Language:

Portuguese – Fluent (native language);

English – Fluent (spoken and written);

Spanish – Conversational (desirable).



Education:

Law Degree from an accredited university,

Valid active license to practice law in Brazil,

Extension courses in Oil & Gas, Energy or Corporate (desirable).



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



