Job summary

Role basis - 12 month fixed term contract.



Do you want to be part of a diverse, collaborative team leading the way in making energy cleaner and better?

We are looking for a Legal Executive to join the team.

What this role does!

This role plays a key role in supporting the UK operations with the management of legal queries, deeds and guarantees on behalf of several teams – principally the Real Estate and Dealer teams.The Legal Executive also supports the Directors in ensuring managing the execution of legal documents, ensuring compliance with reporting and company secretarial requirementsYou will help to deliver value through providing support as instructed, to assist effective and efficient contracting activity.Prepare contract briefs, performs detailed proofreading and editing of contract materials and supports wider ad hoc pre-award contracts activity.Ensures contracts are implemented with the appropriate systems, compliance and contract management set-up.Assists in executing post-award contract management, including interpretation and implications of terms and conditions, monitoring contract expiration dates and identifying need for extensions or renewals.Evaluates and negotiates contracts in compliance with BP contract templates and reimbursement structure standards.Generates complex contracts and agreements including interpretation of contract requirements, contract administration, risk management, change management, conflict resolution, and delivery and payment for products.Works directly with Legal, Tax and other functions to facilitate company objectives and resolve customer issues, providing customer satisfaction, and acts as the first point of contact for suppliers/contract holders for as long as the contract lasts.Ensures timely resolution to sourcing, updating procedures and new account plans, partnering with site procurement management to maintain ownership of all issues and managing the dispute process to establish Service Level Agreements.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Prior Paralegal experience within Real Estate - Retail/ Convenience preferred

Experience handling and responding to a variety of litigation matters, including dealing with approvals, consent forms, authorities

Previous experience of managing approvals for changes

Fantastic administration and organisational skills

Ability to work well with outside counsel, have strong business acumen, excellent attention to detail, and a great teammate

Exceptional organisational skills, excellent interpersonal skills (both oral and written), and sound judgement

Ability to think quickly and analytically and be able to prioritise under short deadlines

Education

Degree level education - Law or equivalent experience

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: