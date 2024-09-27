This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Legal Recoveries Lead is responsible for the collection of proceeds for a portfolio of customers within a designated accounts receivable ledger that are deemed to be bad or doubtful debtors for the BP group.

The Legal Recoveries Lead will ensure that the company’s debtor position is handled to the relevant components of the credit policy and both working capital impact and risk to the Business Divisions are minimised by:

Collecting outstanding monies through use of various external parties including Mercantile Agents, Insolvency Practitioners and Solicitors.

Delivering an outstanding level of service and support to the customers and the client groups.

The Legal Recoveries Lead provides mentorship, advice and support to the GBS credit team to optimally handle credit across the portfolio.

Key Accountabilities

Proactive communication within the designated customer portfolio to initiate payment of overdue debt

Handle inbound communication from customers

Formulate and initiate recovery strategies that improve returns and teach Mercantile Agents accordingly.

Develop & maintain professional relationships with Key stakeholders, customers and external service providers including collection agencies, legal firms, and other external service providers

Take care of Administrators/Liquidators, etc where appropriate.

Manage the achievement of credit targets

Understand and act in accordance with bp’s credit policy

Ensure that all possible actions are taken to minimise bad debt

Cash match daily

Raise & action paperwork for credit/debit memos, with the appropriate authorisation

Ensure accurate and high level of customer data integrity

Generate regular accurate reporting across the portfolio.

Maintain customer files

Provide recommendations for write off/provisioning of bad debt.

Accurate and adaptable handling and resolution of customer queries and requests

Maintain integrity of customer account data

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with language skills.

10-12 years of accounts receivable, Legal recoveries, Collections, etc. is preferable

Shared service centre experience preferably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with sales and customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial accounting experience.

Relevant systems knowledge – SAP

Skills and Proficiencies

Good interpersonal and decision-making skills in order to lead and maintain good relationships with key collaborators.

Able to look after sophisticated situations while maintaining the balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet constantly evolving requirements.

Able to lead conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure results are met and knows when to intensify matter on timely manner.

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, advancing accurately if needed

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

Being able to work under fast paced environment

Detail oriented



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

