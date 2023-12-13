Level 1 Grind Deck Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Job Description:

Role Synopsys

The scope of this job covers production, which requires fulfilling the job roles of depal operator, backend operator at all production lines, bottle labeler, and pail line assistant. These job roles play an integral part of filling, and require team participation to meet quality, safety, and production goals.

Skills

Depal operator

Backend operator

Bottle labeler

Pail line assistant

Key accountabilities

Receiving and moving raw materials to work area (i.e., empty bottle pallets, loose empty bottles, KDFs, bottle labels, glue, stretch wrap, caps, pails, lids), and prepping raw materials to return to storage after production.

Coordinating with team members during a production run to provide appropriate, quality raw materials prepped and in a timely manner, and then communicate numbers with team members after run.

Assist with equipment changeovers and storage of equipment tools.

Diligently monitor equipment during production run, addressing any complications: jams, out of spec raw material, equipment breakdowns, raw material reloads like stretch wrap and label hoppers, etc.

Quality checks FFU of raw materials and FFS of finished goods: pre/post FFU/FFS checklist, label control, Vision System, case weighing/inspection, quality challenge test, inverted case testing, defect reporting form, etc.

Achieve proficiency operating job role equipment, including Control of Work, jam clearing, plant maintenance, changeovers, line clearing, engineered safety controls, optimal equipment specifications, unscrambler, etc.

Reviewing and acknowledging job role pertinent procedures, work instructions, and forms, and advising how to optimize the process. Follow all procedures assigned per the ISO 9001/14001, RC 14001, and TS 16949 Standards and bp OMS plant operating procedures.

Requirements

FLT and pallet lift jack certification and safety training

Plant tool safety training

Following bp’s Code of Conduct

Being a HSSE&C Safety Leader and Quality Beneficial Leader

Who We Are: Live our purpose, Play to win, and Care for Others

Maintaining a clean and clear work area through housekeeping and 5S.

Completing site requirements (safety training, cyber awareness, stand downs, safety meetings, etc.).

TWIC card required to work on siteExperience:

High school diploma or equivalent experience or GED

Effective math skills

Some experience working in a production facility

Some experience Pallet lift jack operating experience in a facilityExpectations:

Flexible work schedule

Working in a sheltered, non-temperature controlled environment

Team based job role with job floating requirements

PPE required while working

Communicating on 2-way radio

Computer skills/capabilities

Manual weight lifting/pulling/pushing up to 44 lbs

Multi-tasking job tasks

Working unsupervised

Working at heights with harness or on a supported platform

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



