Level 2 Packaging & Bulk Handler

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Role Synopsis

The scope of this job covers the production and process department, which requires fulfilling the job roles of pail line filler operator, drum/tote filler operator, and at least one work area but not all work areas as a filler operator and bulk operator (loading and offloading).These job roles play an integral part of filling finished goods (cases, pails, drums, totes, and bulk fluid)and receiving bulk fluid, and require team participation to meet quality, safety, and production goals.

Skills

Filler operator(quart or multi quart)

Pail line filler operator

Drum and tote filler operator

Bulk operator (bulk truck loading, bulk truck offloading, railcar loading/unloading, or barge offloading)Key accountabilities:

Prepping work area: raw materials (i.e., bottles, caps, pails, lids, labels, sample bottles, drums, totes, bungs, and seals) and receptacles (i.e., railcars, bulk truck trailer compartments, ISO containers).

Coordinating with team members tank status, tank radar reading (volume), tank safe fill level, and usage for inbound and outbound movement.

Follow guidelines to prevent line and tank comingling/contamination with line-up double check, flushing, blowing line/hose, and pigging.

Coordinating barge operations with third party personnel (tug boat company, lock control, USCG, barge company, and tank/barge inspectors).

Prepping equipment by checking/changing filters; flushing and sampling fluid; changeover tool components; line clearance; coding; scale resetting; optimal run specifications; using designated hose/line/elbow attachment.

Diligently monitor equipment during operations, addressing any complications: leaks/spills/overfills; jams/loose bottles;out of spec raw material;equipment breakdowns;raw material reloads; filter(s)clogged, etc.

Quality checks FFU of raw materials and FFS of finished goods:pre/post FFU/FFS checklist; label control; scale resetting; Vision System; case weighing/inspection; quality challenge testing of equipment; inverted case testing and inspecting; production run bottle and fluid checks; visual moisture crackle testing; using designated equipment/components; line-up double checks; and QC lab approval.

Achieve proficiency operating job role equipment, including Control of Work, jam clearing, plant maintenance, changeovers, line clearing, engineered safety controls, optimal equipment specifications, etc.

Reviewing and acknowledging job role pertinent procedures, work instructions, and forms, and advising how to optimize the process. Follow all procedures assigned per the ISO 9001/14001, RC 14001, and TS 16949 Standards and bp OMS plant operating procedures.

Requirements

FLT and pallet lift jack certification and safety training

Plant tool safety training

Following bp’s Code of Conduct

Being a HSSE&C Safety Leader and Quality Beneficial Leader

Who We Are: Live our purpose, Play to win, and Care for others

Maintaining a clean and clear work area through housekeeping and 5S.

Completing site requirements (safety training, cyber awareness, stand downs, safety meetings, etc.).

TWIC card required to work on site

Experience

High school diploma or equivalent experience or GED

Secondary education a plus. Must be willing to continue personal development training as required.

Effective math skills

Minimum of at least three (3) years in a manufacturing environment.

Expectations

Flexible work schedule

Working in a sheltered and outside, non-temperature controlled environment

Team based job role with job floating requirements

PPE required while working

Communicating on 2-way radio

Computer skills/capabilities

Manual weight lifting/pulling/pushing up to44lbs

Multi-tasking job tasks

Working unsupervised

Work at heights with harness or on a supported platform

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



