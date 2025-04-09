Job summary
Entity:
Customers & Products
Job Family Group:
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Description:
Role Synopsis:
The Level 2 Technician covers the production and process department.
Requires: Fulfilling the job roles of pail line filler operator, drum/tote filler operator, and at least one work area but not all work areas as a filler operator and bulk operator (loading and offloading). These job roles play an integral part of filling finished goods (cases, pails, drums, totes, and bulk fluid) and receiving bulk fluid, and require team participation to meet quality, safety, and production goals.
Skills:
- Filler operator (quart or multi quart)
- Pail line filler operator
- Drum and tote filler operator
- Bulk operator (bulk truck loading, bulk truck offloading, railcar loading/unloading, or barge offloading)
Key Accountabilities:
- Prepping work area: raw materials (i.e., bottles, caps, pails, lids, labels, sample bottles, drums, totes, bungs, and seals) and receptacles (i.e., railcars, bulk truck trailer compartments, ISO containers).
- Coordinating with team members tank status, tank radar reading (volume), tank safe fill level, and usage for inbound and outbound movement.
- Follow guidelines to prevent line and tank comingling/contamination with line-up double check, flushing, blowing line/hose, and pigging.
- Coordinating barge operations with third party personnel (tug boat company, lock control, USCG, barge company, and tank/barge inspectors).
- Prepping equipment by checking/changing filters; flushing and sampling fluid; changeover tool components; line clearance; coding; scale resetting; optimal run specifications; using designated hose/line/elbow attachment.
- Diligently monitor equipment during operations, addressing any complications: leaks/spills/overfills; jams/loose bottles; out of spec raw material; equipment breakdowns.
- Raw material reloads; filter(s) clogged, etc.
- Quality checks FFU of raw materials and FFS of finished goods: pre/post FFU/FFS checklist; label control; scale resetting; Vision System; case weighing/inspection; quality challenge testing of equipment; inverted case testing and inspecting; production run bottle and fluid checks.
- Visual moisture crackle testing; using designated equipment/components; line-up double checks; and QC lab approval.
- Achieve proficiency operating job role equipment, including Control of Work, jam clearing, plant maintenance, changeovers, line clearing, engineered safety controls, optimal equipment specifications, etc.
- Reviewing and acknowledging job role pertinent procedures, work instructions, and forms, and advising how to optimize the process. Follow all procedures assigned per the ISO 9001/14001, RC 14001, and TS 16949 Standards and bp OMS plant operating procedures.
Requirements:
- FLT and pallet lift jack certification and safety training
- Plant tool safety training
- Following bp’s Code of Conduct
- Being a HSSE&C Safety Leader and Quality Value Added Leader
- Who We Are: Live our purpose, Play to win, and Care for others
- Maintaining a clean and clear work area through housekeeping and 5S.
- Completing site requirements (safety training, cyber awareness, stand downs, safety meetings, etc.).
- TWIC card required to work on site
Experience:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Secondary education a plus. Must be willing to continue personal development training as required.
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a manufacturing environment.
- Effective math skills
Expectations:
- Comfortable working a rotational working schedule
- Working in a sheltered and outside, non-temperature-controlled environment
- PPE required while working
- Communicating on 2-way radio
- Computer skills/capabilities
- Manual weightlifting/pulling/pushing up to 44 lbs
- Multi-tasking job tasks
- Working unsupervised
- Work at heights with harness or on a supported platform
Why Join Us:
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
