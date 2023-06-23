Level 3 Maintenance Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Synopsys

The Maintenance Tech works within a team-based environment to provide both internal and external customers with valuable products and services. Operates and maintains our Plant work areas and equipment in outstanding condition and provides the highest quality products possible.

Key Accountabilities

Strong Planning Skills

Understands and stays in sync with Contractor assurance Program (CAP)

Performs daily duties according to the Job Description and QSI Procedures for work assigned.

Experienced with preventative maintenance systems

Experienced in operating and maintaining production equipment

Ability to operate, set-up, test, and adjust equipment after installations and breakdown conditions

Document all maintenance in the maintenance tracking system

Assures transfer of critical operational information that occurred during the shift to the other team members, the Shift Facilitator, and the next shift.

Makes routine decisions vital to operate equipment as defined by Plant policies and procedures.

Minimize unplanned downtime, anticipate, and solve problems in a timely manner, and find opportunities for improvement

Provide function expertise for new projects, equipment, modifications/installations, and material modifications

Work with suppliers/OEM to assist in problem solving and implementation of innovations/upgrades

Provide input for innovation plant equipment and systems

Provide specialist support to the shift-based teams during operations including off-shift support as necessary

Follows all HSS&E and Environmental policies and practices

Crucial Education

High School diploma or GED preferred. Secondary education a plus. Must be willing to continue personal development training as required.

Crucial Experience

Must have an up to date TWIC card

Able to demonstrate use and understanding of computer programs (i. e. E-mail, Data Entry, Document Review).

Minimum of at least 3 years in a manufacturing environment with high-speed production equipment, warehousing, shipping, and preferably some process experience (i.e. blending, polymer operations, etc.).

Must have excellent interpersonal communication skills

Able to work unsupervised.

Must have ability to effectively communicate ideas, concepts, issues both orally and in written forms. Ability to demonstrate effective interpersonal skills (i.e. willing to listen and values differences of all kinds).

Ability to work a flex work schedule.

Ability to multi-task and to understand the business needs (i.e. recommend solutions to problems and exercise good judgment.)

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



