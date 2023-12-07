Level 3 Plant Technician

Job summary

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Job function: The scope of this job description covers the filler operator jobs for the production and process department.These job roles play an integral part of filling finished goods (bottles/cases/drum/totes/pails), and require team participation to meet quality, safety, and production goals. We are currently working to fill two level 3 Production Technician positions.

Filler operator(quart,multi quart, pail, drum, and tote)

OCME quart filler bowl on lines 1 and 2

SERAC quart filler bowl on line 3

Drum and tote fill station (line 4)

OCME multi quart filler bowl on lines 5 and 6

Pail filler on line 7

Prepping work area: raw materials (i.e., bottles, pails,drums, totes,caps,bungs,lids, labels, sample bottles, and seals).

Coordinating with team members tank status, tank radar reading (volume), tank safe fill level, and usage for inbound and outbound movement.

Follow guidelines to prevent line and tank comingling/contamination with line-up double check, flushing, blowing line/hose, and pigging.

Prepping equipment by checking/changing filters; flushing and sampling fluid; changeover tool components; line clearance; coding; scale resetting; optimal run specifications; using designated hose/line attachment.

Diligently monitor equipment during operations, addressing any complications: leaks/spills/overfills; jams/loose bottles; out of spec raw material; equipment breakdowns; raw material reloads; filter(s) clogged, etc.

Quality checks FFU of raw materials and FFS of finished goods: pre/post FFU/FFS checklist; label control; scale resetting; Vision System; case weighing/inspection; quality challenge testing of equipment; inverted case testing and inspecting; production runbottle and fluid checks; visual moisture crackle testing; using designated equipment/components; line-up double checks; and QC lab approval.

Achieve proficiency operating job role equipment, including Control of Work, jam clearing, plant maintenance, changeovers, line clearing, engineered safety controls, optimal equipment specifications, etc.

Reviewing and acknowledging job role pertinent procedures, work instructions, and forms, and advising how to optimize the process. Follow all procedures assigned per the ISO 9001/14001, RC 14001, and TS 16949 Standards and bp OMS plant operating procedures.

Serve as the usage expert of job role equipment and responsible for maintaining equipment performance and assisting with equipment upgrades, rebuilds,installs, and other plant maintenance of equipment.

FLT and pallet lift jack certification and safety training

Plant tool safety training

Following bp’s Code of Conduct

Being a HSSE&C Safety Leader and Quality Valuable Leader

Who We Are: Live our purpose, Play to win, and Care for others

Maintaining a clean and clear work area through housekeeping and 5S.

Completing site requirements (safety training, cyber awareness, stand downs, safety meetings, etc.).

TWIC card required to work on site

High school diploma or GED

Secondary education a plus. Must be willing to continue personal development training as the need arises.

Effective math skills

Minimum of at least three (3) years in a manufacturing environment.

Flexible work schedule

Working in a sheltered and outside, non-temperature controlled environment

Team based job role with job floating requirements

PPE required while working

Communicating on 2-way radio

Computer skills/capabilities

Manual weight lifting/pulling/pushing up to 44 lbs

Multi-tasking job tasks

Working unsupervised

Work at heights with harness or on a supported platform



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.