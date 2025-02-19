Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are driving the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?
Join our Team in Remediation Management and advance your career as an
Environmental Liability Manager!
In this role you will:
Requirements:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Business Continuity Management, Carbon intensity measurement, Communication, Continued Learning, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Decision Making, Influencing, Life cycle and circularity, Oil spill preparedness and response, Remediation Management, Social valuation and impact, Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainability awareness and action, Sustainability Development
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.