Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are driving the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Team in Remediation Management and advance your career as an

Environmental Liability Manager!

In this role you will:

Lead, run, support, and advise on all aspects of environmental lifecycle management of bp sites (i.e. service stations, refinery, depots) and delivery of projects for eliminating and or preventing liabilities.

Provide leadership, work closely with, leading and high-level management, of one or more contractors at any given time.

Provide technical advice to bp businesses, incl. emergency and spill response.

Liaise and negotiate with regulators.

Run the technical evaluation and delivery of site investigations and conceptual site model development.

Select the adequate remedial solutions, negotiating the right exit strategies, securing regulatory agreement and/or legal settlements.

Lead the basic work team to confirm the appropriate remedy, scope of work, Site/Project Execution and HSSE plans, the contracting strategy, and how the work will be done.

Carry out soil and groundwater remediation projects to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operations and allocate resources needed to meet the objectives.

Assure the Function’s environmental remediation provisions to meet BP Group requirements and that site spend is managed within Group and RM accounting practices.

Provide prevention advice to bp businesses to mitigate and prevent future liabilities during transactions of assets (e.g. M&A HSSE support, reviewing environmental clauses of contracts).

Requirements:

Minimum 10, preferably 15 years of shown experience in management of environmental and soil and groundwater remediation services field (e.g. consultancy, agency, corporate), including project management and operations management.

Deep understanding of environmental liability management, safety, and compliance

Language requirements: fluent in Spanish, proficient in English.

Bachelor or higher degree in environmental science or engineering.



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Business Continuity Management, Carbon intensity measurement, Communication, Continued Learning, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Decision Making, Influencing, Life cycle and circularity, Oil spill preparedness and response, Remediation Management, Social valuation and impact, Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainability awareness and action, Sustainability Development



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.