Licensing & Registration Manager

Job summary

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for Customers & Products is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organization. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change. Want to join the team? This means: • being customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets • focusing on growth and development of customer offers • optimizing the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximize integrated value • contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner • creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P • being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions. The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future. The Licensing & Registration (L&R) Manager reports to the Store Operations Support Senior Manager and will act as a resource and subject matter expert for the business on all licensing and registration issues for new and existing ventures. The L&R Manager will also have responsibility for the continued development and enhancement of the licensing team and serve as the lead for licensing and permitting activity related to acquisitions and inorganic growth activity.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for Customers & Products is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organization. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.Want to join the team? This means:• being customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets• focusing on growth and development of customer offers• optimizing the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximize integrated value• contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner• creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P• being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Licensing & Registration (L&R) Manager reports to the Store Operations Support Senior Manager and will act as a resource and subject matter expert for the business on all licensing and registration issues for new and existing ventures. The L&R Manager will also have responsibility for the continued development and enhancement of the licensing team and serve as the lead for licensing and permitting activity related to acquisitions and inorganic growth activity.



Job Description:

General Responsibilities Ensure that all licenses required for the ROO to do business are secured in a timely and efficient manner Own the development of the strategic vision for L&R to improve and administer the risk management, policies, processes, and technology systems for Licensing and Registration to ensure the organization operates within identified risk parameters via the organizations strategic risk appetite Develop the licensing strategy for any new market entry Coordination of any new required licenses Onboarding any licensing activity from competitor acquisitions / inorganic growth activity, periodically supporting the broader mobility and convenience, America efforts Serve as partner for issues on higher profile matters related to business licensing, local and state registration, and form filings Serves as functional lead for all L&R projects and provide L&R support on projects, as needed Understand the organizations business model as well as any new business modelling to assess implications, if any, to licensing and registration requirements Develop and implement plan for annual renewal process Collaborate across other departments to enhance processes that involved L&R. Ensure these other departments are aware and understand how L&R requirements may impact their functional area. Lead and ensure bp’s safety, risk, and compliance culture and expectations are met Provide servant leadership and attract, retain, and develop a diverse, hard-working team Lead, develop, and support strong DE&I, Ethics and Compliance plans



Experience:

10 years of professional experience

5 years of professional experience in licensing and registration with supervisory or compliance experience preferred

3-5 years of demonstrated ability directly leading a team

CLP preferred, not required

Knowledge & Skills:

Strong working knowledge of the rules, regulations, and policies applicable to licensing and registration

Ability to think strategically about licensing approach to new and existing markets.

Strong communication skills with the ability to articulate licensing implications to business plans with senior management and cross functional teams

Ability to distill practical application of such rules, regulations, and policies

Living the safety leadership principles

Ability to work and lead teams with empathy

Exemplify bp’s Values and Behaviors

Demonstrate commitment to valuing diversity and contributing to an inclusive working environment

Demonstrate intent based leadership

Embrace guest centricity

Consistently challenge to standardize and simplify

Ability to effectively manage multiple complex priorities in a fast paced, team environment

Deliver our commitments through clear performance focus

Ability to communicate optimally with a clear and consistent voice

Ability to think conceptually, strategic as well as pragmatic

Exhibit strong integrity and dedication to the company’s vision & strategy

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Brand Compliance, Brand Licensing, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Corporate Brand Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Federal Regulations, Franchise Branding, Industry knowledge and advocacy {+ 22 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.