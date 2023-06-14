Job summary

We are delighted to offer this phenomenal opportunity to join us in actively developing and commercialising innovative technologies that will help deliver bp’s net zero ambitions. In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also crafting the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen and electrification. The skills, knowledge, and talent here is vast! Combining chemistry, bioprocessing and engineering capability, we use a combination of experimental science and multi-physics modelling to provide the scientific foundation for the development and improvement of todays and tomorrow’s technologies. In addition to technology development, we also hold the capability for intellectual asset management, licensing, and technology commercialisation to ensure bp leverages intellectual property to add new value including value from licensing and technology commercialisation. The Licensing and Commercialisation Specialist will focus primarily on technology licensing but also integrate other routes to technology commercialisation - supporting a series of sophisticated activities and leading smaller licensing and technology commercialisations, Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) & commercialisation strategies on behalf of Applied Sciences. This will enable bp to gain additional value and ensure continued freedom to operate where needed. So, if you are looking for an exciting and purposeful challenge for contributing to solving some of the planet’s biggest problems, there is no time like now! Join a team of diverse and forward-thinking people who sit firmly at the heart of innovation and technology – advancing bp’s agenda towards a net zero world.

Innovation & Engineering



Finance Group



What does the day to day look like?

Collaborate closely with commercial and technical teams to identify licensing and technology commercialisation opportunities.

Project management for sophisticated technology licensing, technology collaboration and partnership deals.

Crafting business strategies and plans, commercial models & partner selection strategies.

Developing internal approval documents and White Papers as required.

Project level technology valuations and business cases to maintain relationships with senior bp and third-party partners.

Leading technology licensing activities and third-party negotiations.

Execution of licensing and other commercialisation agreements, including collaborations, strategic partnerships, divestments, and spin outs.

Conducting financial analysis and economic evaluation of commercialisation, licensing and divestment opportunities.

Support the development and implementation of commercialisation and Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) plans.

Developing marketing plans for new technologies.

Ensure payments from our clients and partners are received in a timely manner and generate income reports and forecast models.

What do we want to see from you!

To be effective and successful in this role, we are looking for significant depth of experience of new technology commercialisation and technology licensing plus, an appreciation of commercial conception of ideas through to production.

An ambitious approach, which facilitates technology licensing and commercialisation to build value.

A high degree of commercial acumen and skill in developing and negotiating agreements with third parties.

Deep commercial analytical and economic evaluation capabilities.

Ability to think strategically.

Awareness of external development in low-carbon energy.

Demonstrated ability to partner and establish trust with technology teams, legal and key partners.

Proven to have effectively operated and succeeded within a diverse and multinational organisation.

Good understanding of intellectual asset management (IAM).

Strong understanding & listening skills plus an ability to articulate complex technical messages clearly in a way that is comprehensible to different audiences.

A good understanding of legal language and technical considerations. Qualified to degree level or equivalent, a technical background is beneficial.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



