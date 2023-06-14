We are delighted to offer this phenomenal opportunity to join us in actively developing and commercialising innovative technologies that will help deliver bp’s net zero ambitions. In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also crafting the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen and electrification. The skills, knowledge, and talent here is vast! Combining chemistry, bioprocessing and engineering capability, we use a combination of experimental science and multi-physics modelling to provide the scientific foundation for the development and improvement of todays and tomorrow’s technologies. In addition to technology development, we also hold the capability for intellectual asset management, licensing, and technology commercialisation to ensure bp leverages intellectual property to add new value including value from licensing and technology commercialisation. The Licensing and Commercialisation Specialist will focus primarily on technology licensing but also integrate other routes to technology commercialisation - supporting a series of sophisticated activities and leading smaller licensing and technology commercialisations, Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) & commercialisation strategies on behalf of Applied Sciences. This will enable bp to gain additional value and ensure continued freedom to operate where needed. So, if you are looking for an exciting and purposeful challenge for contributing to solving some of the planet’s biggest problems, there is no time like now! Join a team of diverse and forward-thinking people who sit firmly at the heart of innovation and technology – advancing bp’s agenda towards a net zero world.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
