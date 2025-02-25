This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Tax Group



As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

The Licensing and Indirect Tax Advisor will build and collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure timely licenses renewals and indirect tax payments, which impact license renewals. The Advisor will coordinate within the business to assist with procuring, renewing all business-related licenses for retail sites, to include management of licenses on company software and data bases. The advisor will assist with the management of store licensing requirements, regulatory enforcement actions, store communications and timely check requests for licensing payments.

Track licenses for renewal deadlines to resolve timely renewals by mail, email or in person.

Make timely check requests or online payments for licensing and renewals.

Acquire all vital documentation necessary for timely license renewals form various parts of the business.

Engage with various entity corporate officers for signatures on licensing documents

Build and connect with the business on new sites, construction and remodels, which may require additional or new licenses.

Act as point of contact for stores with licensing requests or license copies.

Engage with the BP tax and fuel partners to build timely tax payments and reporting which may have an impact on licensing renewals.

Optimise database of tax rates for each jurisdiction.

Keep record of licensing restrictions, sales hours and bans (i.e. flavored tobacco, single alcohol sales) by store or jurisdiction.

Complete reports or other analysis as advised.

Get along with all internal personnel as well as external agencies in a manner that is consistent with the Company mission, vision, values and diversity statement.

Assists with on-going improvement of licensing.

Resolve business critical special requests/projects as required.

Attend project meetings as the need arises.

Graduate in business, finance, or information systems.

Minimum of 5-7 years of relevant business experience in retail tax or licensing.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Very analytical and good attention to detail.

You will be part of small but agile team responsible for compliance of company retail sites.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



