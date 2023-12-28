Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
bp is in search of a Lifting Engineer! The Lifting Engineer for Gulf of Mexico (GoM) facilities acts as the GoM Region focal point for lifting related activities regardless of function, integrates requirements and monitors conformance, enabling safe lifting operations at sites. The successful candidate will deliver continuous improvement, safe, efficient lifting solutions in partnership with the sites and the onshore teams to systematically manage lifting related risk and realize opportunities.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What you will deliver:
In this role you will provide technical support for Lifting Operations at Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities ensuring safe lifting activities and conformance to the bp global lifting procedure.
The lifting engineer conducts periodic self-verifications to check the health of lifting operations at all GoM sites and ensures safe lifting operations. This role acts as the lifting equipment owner to assess equipment health and inform assets on required action plans to maintain equipment health.
What you will need to be successful:
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.