Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bp is in search of a Lifting Engineer! The Lifting Engineer for Gulf of Mexico (GoM) facilities acts as the GoM Region focal point for lifting related activities regardless of function, integrates requirements and monitors conformance, enabling safe lifting operations at sites. The successful candidate will deliver continuous improvement, safe, efficient lifting solutions in partnership with the sites and the onshore teams to systematically manage lifting related risk and realize opportunities.



In this role you will provide technical support for Lifting Operations at Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities ensuring safe lifting activities and conformance to the bp global lifting procedure.

The lifting engineer conducts periodic self-verifications to check the health of lifting operations at all GoM sites and ensures safe lifting operations. This role acts as the lifting equipment owner to assess equipment health and inform assets on required action plans to maintain equipment health.

Identifies lifting risk, intervenes, raises potential issues before they impact safety or business performance.

Enables Implementation and Integration of (Management of Lifting Operations and lifting Equipment 100572) requirements.

Endorsement of Lift Plans (Management of Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment 100572)

Ensures that lift plans and risk assessments are developed and conducted for all major lift operations and that they are adequate for proper, safe execution and follow all industry and BP specific guidelines.

Conducts periodic Lifting Self Verification (GOO Guide Self Verification in GOO (100573)

Conducts duties of Equipment Class Owner (ECO) and review lifting equipment maintenance, monitoring and performance data and provides recommendations to maintain equipment health

Provides input on lifting equipment integrity, from initial purchase specification through equipment’s life cycle.

Provides lifting related technical support across all functions and confirms regulatory requirements and all relevant engineering standards are applied

Supports in assessing contractor performance on lifting operations and lifting equipment services

Verifies competency of regional personnel and contractors performing lifting related activities

Participates in incident investigation related to lifting, mechanical handling

Collaborates with maintenance and site teams and address key corrective actions to minimize equipment breakdowns and failures

Captures, coordinates, disseminates and tracks shared learnings for lifting and dropped object incidents

Provides technical recommendations for planning phase for various lifting projects and heavy lifts

Ensures that rigging tools, equipment and machinery are fit for use and have the appropriate certificate of conformity as per company regulations.

Serves as a mentor to the GoM community of practice and site lifting coordinators.

Mechanical or Civil Engineering Degree or equivalent 10+ years of lifting experience at Oil and gas facilities, preferably offshore facilities.

The individual will need be able to visit the offshore sites periodically to conduct self-verifications, provide support and development and capture good practices to share with all the sites.

Significant experience in Lifting Operations Planning / Engineering and Risk Assessment (within Regional operating environment e.g. Onshore/Offshore/Marine/Subsea)

Experience with Lifting Legislation and Standards

Experience in Lifting Equipment Integrity

Experience in Lifting Competency standards

Experience with crane design, maintenance and operations

Knowledge of wire ropes configurations and construction.

Knowledge of Lifting and Rigging accessories.

Knowledge of lift plan development and review.

Ability to influence and affect change

Collaborates effectively with Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities and drilling site personnel and site leaders, onshore engineering and maintenance teams, modifications and project teams, vendors and contractors.

Strong empathetic communicator that can work with sites to understand gaps and how to support the sites.

Deliver a standard, consistent message to ensure safe lifting practices are embedded at the sites.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



