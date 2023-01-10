Site traffic information and cookies

Light Ends Originator

  • Location United Kingdom - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143207BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Trading & Shipping (T&S) is BP's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables, carbon and finance. T&S’s role is to enhance Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of BP.

Global lightends (GLights) trading is one of 3 benches in Refined products trading (RPT), a business unit of T&S which serves three primary purposes. First and foremost, it provides a trading and execution service to BP's assets around the globe. This includes assisting equity marketing, crude supply, product import/export, and price risk management. Secondly, GLights seeks to make use of its skills, global connectivity and market insight to generate entrepreneurial trading income. Thirdly, GLights is accountable for ensuring all trading happens within a robust compliance and trading infrastructure, including systems and controls.

The Global Lightends trading bench (GLights) trades from 3 main global locations; Singapore, London and Chicago. The GLights bench is market facing for commodities from the light end of the barrel, including but not limited to gasoline, naphtha, ethanol, petrochemicals, LPG and bio and circular lightends.

The Lights originator role will join the GLights on-bench origination team, with particular focus on execution against the lights strategy which spans resilient hydrocarbons, bio, circular, and e-fuels commodities which will feed into either the lightends fuel pool or to petrochemical feedstocks. The Lights originator will be responsible for working with traders, bench originators, & central origination team to scan the market for opportunities, filter the opportunities, and develop them into a commercial structures. The originator will be responsible for managing commercial opportunities through the internal approval process with the support of CD, functions, and the GLights commercial management team.

This is an excellent opportunity for someone with strong commercial skills and a passion for developing value accretive opportunities in the Lights portfolio.

Key accountabilities
Execute the following key accountabilities in order to drive and deliver incremental commercial value for BP through the GLights portfolio:

  • Proactively research new commercial opportunities in line with the strategy and in conjunction with Origination & Trading; this would include prospecting and external interaction with prospective clients early in the deal lifecycle
  • Drive new and existing business growth, leveraging BP's customer base, cross bench offerings and structured products, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximise value
  • Work closely with the analytics team to understand market trends and areas of future opportunity for the origination portfolio
  • Work with structuring and commercial development to prepare accurate financial projections for opportunities, allowing them to be evaluated against other opportunities in the hopper
  • Prepare the commercial analysis and write up of the appropriate governance documentation for opportunities and activities that require approval across the various levels in bp, ensuring it is GIAPP & EEM compliant Essential Education: Minimum undergraduate degree
Essential experience and job requirements
  • Commercial ability to think creatively and innovatively with strong communication skills
  • Experience with external client communications and navigating the early stages of a commercial opportunity
  • Experience managing an opportunity through internal approval process and incorporating feedback into commercial contracts with legal teams through to execution
  • Understanding of lightends commodities, technologies, regulatory and voluntary environments
  • Awareness of feedstocks, technologies, and product streams in the lightends portfolio
  • Grasp of risk vs. reward analysis and measurements
  • Demonstrates bias for action with a thirst for learning in a challenging environment
  • Ability to thrive under pressure as part of a team as well as on own initiative
  • Ability to work effectively in a dynamic, multi-cultural, multi-stakeholder environment
  • Resilient under pressure and ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

