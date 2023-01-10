Light Ends Originator

Job summary

Trading & Shipping (T&S) is BP's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables, carbon and finance. T&S’s role is to enhance Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of BP.



Global lightends (GLights) trading is one of 3 benches in Refined products trading (RPT), a business unit of T&S which serves three primary purposes. First and foremost, it provides a trading and execution service to BP's assets around the globe. This includes assisting equity marketing, crude supply, product import/export, and price risk management. Secondly, GLights seeks to make use of its skills, global connectivity and market insight to generate entrepreneurial trading income. Thirdly, GLights is accountable for ensuring all trading happens within a robust compliance and trading infrastructure, including systems and controls.



The Global Lightends trading bench (GLights) trades from 3 main global locations; Singapore, London and Chicago. The GLights bench is market facing for commodities from the light end of the barrel, including but not limited to gasoline, naphtha, ethanol, petrochemicals, LPG and bio and circular lightends.

The Lights originator role will join the GLights on-bench origination team, with particular focus on execution against the lights strategy which spans resilient hydrocarbons, bio, circular, and e-fuels commodities which will feed into either the lightends fuel pool or to petrochemical feedstocks. The Lights originator will be responsible for working with traders, bench originators, & central origination team to scan the market for opportunities, filter the opportunities, and develop them into a commercial structures. The originator will be responsible for managing commercial opportunities through the internal approval process with the support of CD, functions, and the GLights commercial management team.



This is an excellent opportunity for someone with strong commercial skills and a passion for developing value accretive opportunities in the Lights portfolio.



Key accountabilities

Execute the following key accountabilities in order to drive and deliver incremental commercial value for BP through the GLights portfolio:

Proactively research new commercial opportunities in line with the strategy and in conjunction with Origination & Trading; this would include prospecting and external interaction with prospective clients early in the deal lifecycle

Drive new and existing business growth, leveraging BP's customer base, cross bench offerings and structured products, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximise value

Work closely with the analytics team to understand market trends and areas of future opportunity for the origination portfolio

Work with structuring and commercial development to prepare accurate financial projections for opportunities, allowing them to be evaluated against other opportunities in the hopper

Prepare the commercial analysis and write up of the appropriate governance documentation for opportunities and activities that require approval across the various levels in bp, ensuring it is GIAPP & EEM compliant Essential Education: Minimum undergraduate degree