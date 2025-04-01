Lights Trade Support Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The GLIGHTS (Global Lights) team in Singapore (EH Lights or ELights) covers the full suite of Lightends products which we actively trade across the ASPAC region including ME. Our team is structured along two main pillars of Gasoline and Petchems, which can be further broken down into the following books: Naphtha, LPG, Aromatics and Gasoline. The books generate value through trading, blending and supply optimization.

EH LIGHTS are now looking for a Trade Support Analyst to join the Singapore team on a permanent basis. You will provide timely, accurate and detailed support to traders on the exposures they are running in their portfolios and upon which trading decisions are based.

Key Accountabilities

You will be part of the EH Lights exposure team and will work closely with the traders, operators as well as Mid Office and other supporting functions. In addition to being aligned with bp’s trading guidelines, ethics and control, you will be involved in a range of activities and specific responsibilities include:

Producing timely and accurate Daily Exposure for the GLights Bench

Collaborating closely with Operators to ensure all information is up to date

Working with Middle and Back Office teams to verify accuracy

Daily book balancing and internal chain control and administration

Optimization of Exposure/ cargoes to drive P&L

Ensuring correct costs and mark-to-market attributed to new physical deals and operational amendments that drives T0 P&L analysis

Deal Entry for physical and paper trades

Ad hoc provision of analytical support for traders on book/ deal performance

Improving/Streamlining the daily expo process

Ensuring reports and processes are fit-for-purpose to support the bench's performance plan

Acting a role model to junior members of trade support team

Essential Experience and Job Experience

Knowledge of energy trading industry and physical movements

Control and compliance familiarity in a trading environment

Self-motivated and driven

Great attention to detail and ability to work independently

Commercially astute, Strong analytical, problem-solving and numeracy skills

Resilient, ability to work in very fast paced environment and deliver under pressure, leading various tasks and being able to prioritize among them

Good interpersonal skills and a great teammate

Inquisitive and able to take an independent approach, challenging where appropriate

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



