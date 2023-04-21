Lights Trade Support (Exposure Analyst)

Job summary

This is an exciting opportunity to join a well-established trading bench within Trading and Shipping (T&S). Geographically, the remit of the Lights bench in Singapore covers the whole of the Aspac region (from AG to ANZ). Our remit is to trade the range of Lightend petroleum products across the spectrum from feedstocks such as LPG and Naphtha, Gasoline and Petrochemicals. This is a new additional role to within growing business of T&S.

Key Accountabilities

The incumbent will be involved in a range of activities including but not limited to:

Trade Support Activity across the whole portfolio of Lights products (Naphtha, LPG, Gasoline, Petchems) as required

Taking ownership of any T0 activity that has been migrated to the bench (e.g. daily curve uploads, “Follow the Sun” P&L sign off across regions, marking physical deals)

Providing support and holiday cover to other team members on the bench

Working with trading books on ad-hoc requests such tenders, calculating arbs, optimization, commercial discussions

Working with operators to ensure all information is up to date

Working with Middle and Back Office teams to verify accuracy

Working with Bench Commercial Managers& originator in ensuring ongoing sustainability of the team and progressing with various IT initiatives