Lights Trade Support (Exposure Analyst)

This is an exciting opportunity to join a well-established trading bench within Trading and Shipping (T&S). Geographically, the remit of the Lights bench in Singapore covers the whole of the Aspac region (from AG to ANZ). Our remit is to trade the range of Lightend petroleum products across the spectrum from feedstocks such as LPG and Naphtha, Gasoline and Petrochemicals. This is a new additional role to within growing business of T&S.
Key Accountabilities
The incumbent will be involved in a range of activities including but not limited to: