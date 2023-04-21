Lights Trade Support (Exposure Analyst)

Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Singapore - Flexible
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147629BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

This is an exciting opportunity to join a well-established trading bench within Trading and Shipping (T&S). Geographically, the remit of the Lights bench in Singapore covers the whole of the Aspac region (from AG to ANZ). Our remit is to trade the range of Lightend petroleum products across the spectrum from feedstocks such as LPG and Naphtha, Gasoline and Petrochemicals. This is a new additional role to within growing business of T&S.

Key Accountabilities
The incumbent will be involved in a range of activities including but not limited to:

  • Trade Support Activity across the whole portfolio of Lights products (Naphtha, LPG, Gasoline, Petchems) as required
  • Taking ownership of any T0 activity that has been migrated to the bench (e.g. daily curve uploads, “Follow the Sun” P&L sign off across regions, marking physical deals)
  • Providing support and holiday cover to other team members on the bench
  • Working with trading books on ad-hoc requests such tenders, calculating arbs, optimization, commercial discussions
  • Working with operators to ensure all information is up to date
  • Working with Middle and Back Office teams to verify accuracy
  • Working with Bench Commercial Managers& originator in ensuring ongoing sustainability of the team and progressing with various IT initiatives
Essential Experience
  • Understanding of trading concepts, P&L drivers and exposure would be an advantage
  • Knowledge of energy trading industry and physical movements
  • Control and compliance familiarity in a trading environment
  • Basic knowledge of light end oil products and Aspac region
  • Understanding of physical & paper Trading
  • Previous experience with similar roles - Price risk, market risk / exposure management, commodity risk etc
  • Inquisitive and able to take an independent approach, challenging where appropriate
  • Resilient, ability to work in very fast paced environment and deliver under pressure, managing various tasks and being able to prioritize among them
  • Team player, strong communication skills
  • Self-motivated and driven
  • Commercially astute, Strong analytical, problem-solving and numeracy skills
