Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Trading & Shipping, Asia Pacific, and Middle East (T&S APME) is the supply and trading arm of BP in the East is our face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery and chemical feedstock and currencies. Demonstrating on our unique expertise and insights, we are leading buyer and seller of spot cargoes, with a focus on responsiveness and the introduction of new products to keep the world’s energy moving. T&S APME supports other BP businesses by providing a competitive supply and trading function that covers Oil, Chemicals, Power, and Gas as well as a suite of risk management tools. Our trading business delivers gross margin through our entrepreneurial trading activities and the optimization of blending and shipping operations. T&S APME’s vision is to grow the Eastern Hemisphere supply and trading business into an industry-leading organization that is not only profitable and safe but also one that respects the environment and communities that we operate in. T&S APME is a dynamic environment as it is market driven and at the forefront of BP's commercial activities.
We are looking for a Lights Trading Operator; based in Singapore. You will be part of a larger Trading Operations team and will report to the Team Lead, Lights Operations. The business aims to extract maximum value through effective stock inventory management and timely scheduling of deliveries to end receivers, as well as optimizing cargo matching and tanker berthing/delivery schedule. The activities will also include administrative work to ensure timely and accurate updates in the relevant systems. These operational objectives are aligned with our BP “Who we are” framework, which are to be achieved with no compromise to BP’s operating standards.
Key Accountabilities:
You will focus on leading operations in support of the Naphtha, Petrochemical, LPG business and marine activities. You will work closely with all partners across Asia Pacific and Middle East, where applicable and will be responsible for: -
Essential Experience and Job Qualifications:
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.