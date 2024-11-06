Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Trading & Shipping, Asia Pacific, and Middle East (T&S APME) is the supply and trading arm of BP in the East is our face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery and chemical feedstock and currencies. Demonstrating on our unique expertise and insights, we are leading buyer and seller of spot cargoes, with a focus on responsiveness and the introduction of new products to keep the world’s energy moving. T&S APME supports other BP businesses by providing a competitive supply and trading function that covers Oil, Chemicals, Power, and Gas as well as a suite of risk management tools. Our trading business delivers gross margin through our entrepreneurial trading activities and the optimization of blending and shipping operations. T&S APME’s vision is to grow the Eastern Hemisphere supply and trading business into an industry-leading organization that is not only profitable and safe but also one that respects the environment and communities that we operate in. T&S APME is a dynamic environment as it is market driven and at the forefront of BP's commercial activities.

We are looking for a Lights Trading Operator; based in Singapore. You will be part of a larger Trading Operations team and will report to the Team Lead, Lights Operations. The business aims to extract maximum value through effective stock inventory management and timely scheduling of deliveries to end receivers, as well as optimizing cargo matching and tanker berthing/delivery schedule. The activities will also include administrative work to ensure timely and accurate updates in the relevant systems. These operational objectives are aligned with our BP “Who we are” framework, which are to be achieved with no compromise to BP’s operating standards.

You will focus on leading operations in support of the Naphtha, Petrochemical, LPG business and marine activities. You will work closely with all partners across Asia Pacific and Middle East, where applicable and will be responsible for: -

Ensuring all operations activities are conducted in compliance with relevant HSSE and operating standards.

Working closely with BP Shipping to ensure that the business aligns with Group Marine Policy.

Collaborating with Finance teams to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures.

Scheduling the movements, and efficiently coordinate and optimise operations.

Maintaining timely and accurate records in the relevant systems

Working with the traders, originators, and marketers to implement new trading/marketing strategies and improve the value of existing strategies.

Collaborating with the regional offices on operational decisions & resolution of issues

Supporting ancillary invoice and payment processing to shipowners, service providers and surveyors

Proactive management and recovery of demurrage and oil loss costs

Developing, maintaining, and enhancing the relationships with third parties and associates, including terminals, shipping companies, surveyors, and marketing businesses

Providing market intelligence to support analytics, marketer and traders’ understanding of market activity.

Supporting local or group initiatives and projects, as required, that enhance value

Knowledge of energy trading industry

Meaningful operational experience with a consistent track record of delivering commercial value.

Ability to implement the compliance & HSSE requirements relating to operations.

Supply and logistics knowledge with experience in handling tank storage, pipeline scheduling and truck deliveries.

Strong knowledge of international and domestic processes and documentation

Strong Interpersonal skills and able to build and maintain successful relationships.

Strong Communication skills

Strong teammate, proactive and assertive

Strong analytical skills and commercial awareness



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.