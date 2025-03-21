Job summary

The Line Manager Advisor provides business-facing consultation and advice to individual line managers and may facilitate the resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving line manager inquiries on policy and informal ER cases. The role uses data to coach line managers to ensure they are supported throughout all people management activities. The advisor delivers reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business, demonstrating and interpreting data and insights relevant to the business they support. The role involves acting as the first point of contact for line managers for people management queries, advising on policies and processes, and ensuring a positive experience by prioritizing and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce.

Role accountabilities:

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business

Provide business-facing consultation and advice to business leaders and may facilitate the resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are foundational elements of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activities

Good understanding of the business and population they support

Leverage and interpret data and insights relevant to the business they support

Leverage best practices and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams

Act as the first point of contact for Line Managers for people management queries

Advise line managers on group generic and entity-specific policies and processes

Advise line managers on approval requirements, and manage activities requiring approvals according to the People Authorities matrix.

Provide coaching and challenge to Line Managers around policy and cyclical activity (recognizing business differentiation) e.g., end-to-end goal setting, reflections, and pay review process comms, tracking, advice

Handle the majority of queries across the spectrum of P&C activities that cannot be undertaken at tier 0, referring managers back to tier 0 where appropriate and acting as a gatekeeper for tier 2 and partnering (tier 3) services

Ensure correct process and channels are followed for P&C queries and transactions, promoting self-service where possible

Ensure a positive experience by prioritizing and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce, acting as the point of contact for Line Managers and employees until point of closure or issue

Review and amend transactions across the full P&C technology landscape to ensure the right data is entered into the transaction – e.g., update allowances and org data

Adhere to agreed service requirements and SLAs

Identify and raise opportunities for operational efficiencies and continuous improvement of service as well as the knowledge base

Proactively update understanding/knowledge of policies, standards, and processes

Continuously maintain a broad understanding of business context, issues, people strategy, priorities aligned to entities as well as specifics like labor relations/works council considerations and employee practices in relevant locations

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field

May have <3 years of relevant P&C experience

Developing breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and building skills in providing professional advice and act as a coach

Developing experience in Employee Relations and case-work

Developing experience in Human Resources

Developing experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective partnering considering business needs and linking value to business results

Works under more close supervision than more experienced colleagues, and knows when to seek advice and guidance.

Colleagues at level J/3 may be early careers trainees. Foundational knowledge of HR solutions

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

