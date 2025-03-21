Entity:People, Culture & Communications
The Line Manager Advisor provides business-facing consultation and advice to individual line managers and may facilitate the resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving line manager inquiries on policy and informal ER cases. The role uses data to coach line managers to ensure they are supported throughout all people management activities. The advisor delivers reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business, demonstrating and interpreting data and insights relevant to the business they support. The role involves acting as the first point of contact for line managers for people management queries, advising on policies and processes, and ensuring a positive experience by prioritizing and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce.
Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business
Provide business-facing consultation and advice to business leaders and may facilitate the resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are foundational elements of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activities
Good understanding of the business and population they support
Leverage and interpret data and insights relevant to the business they support
Leverage best practices and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams
Act as the first point of contact for Line Managers for people management queries
Advise line managers on group generic and entity-specific policies and processes
Advise line managers on approval requirements, and manage activities requiring approvals according to the People Authorities matrix.
Provide coaching and challenge to Line Managers around policy and cyclical activity (recognizing business differentiation) e.g., end-to-end goal setting, reflections, and pay review process comms, tracking, advice
Handle the majority of queries across the spectrum of P&C activities that cannot be undertaken at tier 0, referring managers back to tier 0 where appropriate and acting as a gatekeeper for tier 2 and partnering (tier 3) services
Ensure correct process and channels are followed for P&C queries and transactions, promoting self-service where possible
Ensure a positive experience by prioritizing and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce, acting as the point of contact for Line Managers and employees until point of closure or issue
Review and amend transactions across the full P&C technology landscape to ensure the right data is entered into the transaction – e.g., update allowances and org data
Adhere to agreed service requirements and SLAs
Identify and raise opportunities for operational efficiencies and continuous improvement of service as well as the knowledge base
Proactively update understanding/knowledge of policies, standards, and processes
Continuously maintain a broad understanding of business context, issues, people strategy, priorities aligned to entities as well as specifics like labor relations/works council considerations and employee practices in relevant locations
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field
Minimum 3-5 years of relevant P&C experience
Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas
Experienced in Employee Relations and case-work
Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective partnering considering business needs and linking value to business results
Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of relevant labor legislation and regulations
Foundational knowledge of HR solutions
Proficient in using CRM systems
Proficient in using MS Office
Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.