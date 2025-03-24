Entity:People, Culture & Communications
People, Culture & Communications (PC&C):
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
Role Synopsis:
The Line Manager Advisor provides business-facing consultation and advice to individual line managers and may facilitate the resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving line manager inquiries on policy and informal ER cases. The role uses data to coach line managers to ensure they are supported throughout all people management activities.
The advisor delivers reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business, using and interpreting data and insights relevant to the business they support. The role involves acting as the first point of contact for line managers for people management queries, advising on policies and processes, and ensuring a positive experience by prioritizing and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce.
Role Purpose:
Provides business-facing consultation and advice to individual line managers, facilitating the resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving line manager inquiries on policy and informal ER cases.
Role Accountabilities:
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}
