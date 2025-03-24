Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



People, Culture & Communications (PC&C):

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Role Synopsis:

The Line Manager Advisor provides business-facing consultation and advice to individual line managers and may facilitate the resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving line manager inquiries on policy and informal ER cases. The role uses data to coach line managers to ensure they are supported throughout all people management activities.

The advisor delivers reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business, using and interpreting data and insights relevant to the business they support. The role involves acting as the first point of contact for line managers for people management queries, advising on policies and processes, and ensuring a positive experience by prioritizing and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce.

Role Purpose:

Provides business-facing consultation and advice to individual line managers, facilitating the resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving line manager inquiries on policy and informal ER cases.

Role Accountabilities:

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business

Provide business-facing consultation and advice to business leaders and may facilitate the resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are foundational elements of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activities

Good understanding of the business and population they support

Leverage and interpret data and insights relevant to the business they support

Leverage standard processes and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams

Act as the first point of contact for Line Managers for people management queries

Advise line managers on group generic and entity-specific policies and processes

Advise line managers on approval requirements and manage activities requiring approvals according to the People Authorities matrix.

Provide coaching and challenge to Line Managers around policy and cyclical activity (recognizing business differentiation) e.g., end-to-end goal setting, reflections, and pay review process comms, tracking, advice

Handle the majority of queries across the spectrum of P&C activities that cannot be undertaken at tier 0, referring managers back to tier 0 where appropriate and acting as a gatekeeper for tier 2 and partnering (tier 3) services

Ensure correct process and channels are followed for P&C queries and transactions, promoting self-service where possible

Ensure a positive experience by prioritizing and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce, acting as the point of contact for Line Managers and employees until point of closure or critical issue

Review and amend transactions across the full P&C technology landscape to ensure the right data is entered into the transaction – e.g., update allowances and org data

Adhere to agreed service requirements and SLAs

Identify and raise opportunities for operational efficiencies and continuous improvement of service as well as the knowledge base

Proactively update understanding/knowledge of policies, standards, and processes

Continuously maintain a broad understanding of business context, issues, people strategy, priorities aligned to entities as well as specifics like labor relations/works council considerations and employee practices in relevant locations

Skills:

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer centric thinking

Essential Education and Experience Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field

Minimum 3-5 years of relevant P&C experience

Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Experienced in Employee Relations and case-work

Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective partnering considering business needs and linking value to business results

Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of relevant labor legislation and regulations

Must be proficient in English and Portuguese

Proficient in Spanish is desirable

Technical:

Foundational knowledge of HR solutions

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools

Behavioral:

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Customer management

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer-centric thinking

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees' lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.